Molly-Mae Hague shares sweet snap breastfeeding her newborn son

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a sweet snap breastfeeding her newborn son as she gave a new update on Instagram on Monday evening. The influencer, 27, announced she'd welcomed a baby boy last week as she posted a sweet video of her daughter Bambi, three, meeting her new little brother.

Molly-Mae Hague shared a sweet snap breastfeeding her newborn son as she gave a new update on Instagram on Monday evening. The influencer, 27, announced she'd welcomed a baby boy last week as she posted a sweet video of her daughter Bambi, three, meeting her new little brother.

Now in a new update, Molly gushed that she 'can't believe she has two children' as she enjoyed some family time at their £4.75 million Cheshire home. Molly couldn't contain her smile as she breastfed her son, who she has not revealed the name of yet, while partner Tommy Fury cuddled their daughter Bambi on the sofa. She wrote: 'Family of four!!! I can't believe I have two children'.

Another photo showed the boxer beaming as their baby boy peacefully slept on his chest, Molly penned: 'A perfect first week with you'. Molly-Mae Hague shared a sweet snap breastfeeding her newborn son as she gave a new update on Instagram on Monday evening The influencer, 27, announced she'd welcomed a baby boy last week and gushed that she 'can't believe she has two children' and that she is a 'boy mum' Following welcoming their second child at a hospital in London, Molly was seen carrying her baby boy, who was dressed in blue, in a car seat out of the hospital.

She looked incredible in a navy T-shirt which she teamed with matching wide legged trousers and wrote: 'A BOY MUM! I'm new here'. Elsewhere in the photo dump, Molly revealed that she and Tommy had found out the gender of their child at the start of her pregnancy. The couple and daughter Bambi looked thrilled as Tommy popped a balloon which exploded with blue confetti, she penned: 'Just the luckiest'.

'Nearly 9 months on from finding out we'd been blessed with a boy... and I still can't believe it', she added. Over the weekend, the couple, who met on Love Island, shared a video of Tommy bringing Bambi to the hospital, before the toddler sweetly got to hold him. As Molly-Mae asked: 'Do you like him?

' Bambi sweetly said 'yes. ' She captioned the clip: 'There's your little brother'. Molly and Tommy's celebrity pals took to the comment section to send their congratulations. Molly's sister Zoe wrote: 'Me and mum wearing blue to the baby shower was actually a COMPLETE accident too!!.

I am so happy he's absolutely perfect.

' Molly and partner Tommy enjoyed some family time at their £4.75 million Cheshire home with their newborn son and three-year-old daughter Bambi Elsewhere in the photo dump, Molly revealed that she and Tommy had found out the gender of their child at the start of her pregnancy The couple and Bambi looked thrilled as Tommy popped a balloon which exploded with blue confetti, she penned: 'Nearly 9 months on from finding out we'd been blessed with a boy' Molly and partner Tommy enjoyed some family time at their £4.75 million Cheshire home with their newborn son and three-year-old daughter Bambi.

The boxer, who is set to fight against retired strongman Eddie Hall on June 13, was seen cuddling their daughter Bambi on the sofa while Molly breastfed their newborn son. It comes after Tommy was said to be 'devastated' after being forced to leave his family and return to training camp a day after she gave birth.

The boxer flew back to Manchester via private jet on Thursday less than 24 hours after Molly had given birth to their second child. The couple were pictured reunited on Sunday as they attended a church service with their children. He is set to fight against retired strongman Eddie Hall on June 13. A source told The Sun: 'He flew back up to Manchester yesterday.

'He's absolutely devastated but his fight is less than two weeks away so he knows he has to do it. He needs to focus on his training.

'Molly is upset too but she's surrounded by family so she's good and she understands why he has to do it. ' Molly-Mae announced she had given birth on Wednesday by sharing a series of sweet snaps but chose to keep their newborn's name and gender under wraps. She captioned the update: '…. and then there were 4.

' Their daughter Bambi looked overjoyed as she met her younger sibling for the first time at the hospital, while sporting her Miffy T-shirt over another top. One fan penned: 'If she's a girl I reckon she's Miffy x,' while another added: 'I think Miffy,' with a bunny emoji attached to the comment. Other guesses included Moon, Dusk, Dream, Cloud and Bunny.

Since Bambi's arrival, Tommy frequently pays tribute to his daughter through his boxing garb - including his shorts and zip-up. Molly said last month: 'I've been designing Tommy's shorts for his fight and I'm thinking about potentially putting I don't know if we're going like I don't cuz I don't know what the timeline's going to be...

'I'm thinking do I put the name of baby number two on his fight shorts?... 'Because he always has Bambi's name on his fight shorts, and I don't want to like leave the second baby off. 'But also maybe that's how we announce the name is on his fight shorts. That would actually be quite cool. Fight on the 13th with Eddie Hal





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