Molly-Mae Hague Shares Joy of Second Birth, Teases Baby Name Reveal at Tommy Fury's Fight

Molly-Mae Hague, 27, has shared heartwarming newborn photos and expressed gratitude for her second birth experience. She gave birth to a baby boy at the exclusive Portland Hospital. The influencer, who struggled with the newborn stage with her first child Bambi, says her son has healed her fears. The baby's name is expected to be revealed on Tommy Fury's shorts during his upcoming fight.

Molly-Mae Hague has gushed over the most incredible birth as she shared adorable newborn snaps to her social media on Thursday. The influencer, 27, announced she had welcomed a baby boy earlier this month, giving birth in a Portland maternity suite that offers birthing packages costing up to £30,000.

Taking to her Instagram, Molly-Mae posted a series of sweet new snaps of her son, whose name she has yet to reveal. In one snap, the former Love Island star beamed as she cuddled her newborn on the hospital bed. This was followed by pictures of her on a birthing ball and Tommy Fury bringing her a Joe and the Juice smoothie to her bedside in the luxurious maternity suite.

Molly-Mae finished off her gushing photo dump with a beaming snap of her and Tommy cradling their newborn and Bambi cuddling the influencer in bed. She captioned the post: I don't think I will ever get over this day the most incredible birth I could have ever asked for.

The exclusive hospital is favoured by royals and A-listers alike, with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle welcoming her eldest child Archie there, while Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson have both enjoyed stays. A number of big-name stars including Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley, Jools Oliver, Jemima Goldstein and Michelle Keegan have all chosen the private maternity hospital to give birth to their children over the years.

Just the day before her post, Molly-Mae thanked her baby son for healing her newborn fears as she embraced being in the baby bubble. The Love Island star has been incredibly open with her followers about how she struggled with the newborn stage with her first born Bambi.

Back in 2025, she said she would have been terrified to see a positive pregnancy test, admitting: I found the newborn stage so unbelievably difficult and daunting and looking back I can't really say that there was any part of it that I enjoyed. However it seems the second time around Molly's experience is already completely indescribably different.

Taking to Instagram with a snap of her newborn son, she wrote: Thank you for healing so many of my newborn fears little one. The peace and happiness I feel this time around is something I wished for but didn't know would come. She added: The difference compared to this stage with Bambi is indescribable.

Meanwhile it has reportedly been confirmed that the couple will reveal their son's name on Tommy Fury's shorts during his fight against Eddie Hall on Saturday. Tommy previously had Bambi's name on his shorts and Molly had already toyed with the idea of announcing the name of the newborn in the same way. A source told The Sun: The little man's name will be on Tommy's shorts at his fight along with Bambi's.

That is how they are going to announce it to the world. It was Tommy's idea and Molly was very open to it. Molly is now obsessed with it she is hoping to be there. They are working out the walk outs at the minute because that is when it will be revealed with music and blue fireworks it will be cool.

The Daily Mail have contacted Molly's representatives for comment. Soaking up the newborn bubble, she also shared a cosy snap from her lounge as she wrote: Newborn bubble every day at home with my girl and the cosiest thunderstorm. No one wake me up from this dream. Following welcoming their second child at a hospital in London, Molly was seen carrying her baby boy dressed in blue in a car seat out of the hospital.

She looked incredible in a navy T-shirt which she teamed with matching wide-legged trousers and wrote: A BOY MUM! I'm new here. The former Love Island star has been documenting her pregnancy and birth journey on social media, attracting millions of followers who have watched her transition from a reality TV contestant to a mother of two. Her openness about the challenges of the newborn phase has resonated with many parents who have faced similar struggles.

The Portland Hospital, known for its celebrity clientele, offers bespoke maternity packages that include private suites, round-the-clock midwifery care, and gourmet meals. The hospital's reputation for discretion and luxury makes it a top choice for high-profile families. Molly-Mae's decision to give birth there reflects her status as one of Britain's most influential social media personalities. As she settles into life as a mother of two, fans eagerly await the official announcement of her son's name during Tommy's boxing match.

The couple has not yet confirmed the name, but speculation is rife among followers. Molly-Mae's journey from Love Island to motherhood has been a source of fascination for many, and her latest chapter promises to be just as compelling. With her candid sharing and relatable struggles, she continues to build a strong connection with her audience, proving that even celebrities face the same joys and fears of parenthood





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Molly-Mae Hague Newborn Portland Hospital Tommy Fury Baby Name Reveal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Molly-Mae Hague Credits Newborn Son With Healing Past Fears as Family Plans Unique Name Announcement on Tommy Fury's Fight ShortsMolly-Mae Hague shares how her second child has brought peace after a difficult newborn experience with her first. The couple will reveal their son's name on Tommy Fury's fight shorts against Eddie Hall.

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague Finds Joy in Newborn Stage After Initial Struggles, Son's Name to Be Revealed on Tommy Fury's Fight ShortsMolly-Mae Hague expresses gratitude for her newborn son, noting a vastly improved experience compared to the difficult newborn phase with her first child. The couple plans to announce the baby boy's name during Tommy Fury's upcoming boxing match by featuring it on his fight shorts, alongside their daughter Bambi's name.

Read more »

ASU women's basketball tips off second season under head coach Molly MillerThe ASU women's basketball team is kicking off its second season under head coach Molly Miller after beating expectations in her first year.

Read more »

Emerging Voice in Film Journalism: The Artistic Vision of Molly DeCastroA detailed exploration of the career and creative philosophy of Molly DeCastro, a New York-based journalist blending anthropology, poetic prose, and a passion for coming-of-age cinema.

Read more »