Molly-Mae Hague Shares 'Incredible Birth' Photos of Newborn Son at Luxury £30,000 Maternity Suite

Molly-Mae Hague has posted adorable newborn photos, calling the birth 'the most incredible' and detailing how her second child's arrival has healed earlier fears. The delivery occurred at a high-profile London maternity suite favored by celebrities, and the baby's name will be revealed on Tommy Fury's fight shorts.

Influencer and former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has shared heartfelt photos of her newborn son, describing the birth as the most incredible experience. The 27-year-old announced earlier this month that she and partner Tommy Fury welcomed a baby boy.

The birth took place at a luxurious Portland maternity suite in London, a facility known for its high-end birthing packages that can cost up to £30,000. The exclusive hospital is a popular choice among royalty and celebrities; Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie there, while Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson have also been patients. Notable figures such as Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley, Jools Oliver, Jemima Goldstein, and Michelle Keegan have also chosen this private hospital for their deliveries.

Molly-Mae posted a series of sweet images on Instagram, showing herself cuddling her newborn son on the hospital bed, using a birthing ball, and receiving a smoothie from Tommy. Another photo captured the couple together cradling their baby, with their daughter Bambi also seen hugging Molly-Mae in bed. The influencer captioned the post with profound emotion: I don't think I'll ever get over this day…. the most incredible birth I could have ever asked for.

She also shared a reflective post about how this second birth experience has been markedly different from her first. With Bambi, she admitted to struggling immensely with the newborn stage, feeling terrified and finding little enjoyment.

However, with her son, she expressed a newfound peace and happiness, writing: Thank you for healing so many of my newborn fears little one. The peace and happiness I feel this time around is something I wished for but didn't know would come. The difference compared to this stage with Bambi is indescribable. Adding to the celebratory news, it has been reported that the couple plans to reveal their son's name during Tommy Fury's fight against Eddie Hall this Saturday.

Tommy previously displayed Bambi's name on his fight shorts, and sources indicate he suggested the same reveal method for their son. According to a statement from The Sun, the name will appear on Tommy's shorts alongside Bambi's during the walkout, accompanied by music and blue fireworks. Molly-Mae is reportedly hopeful of attending the event.

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae has also shared quieter moments, such as a cozy snapshot from her living room during a thunderstorm, captioned: Newborn bubble, every day at home with my girl... and the cosiest thunderstorm. No one wake me up from this dream. She was later photographed leaving the hospital with her baby boy, dressed in blue, looking radiant in a navy T-shirt and wide-legged trousers, with the simple declaration: A BOY MUM! I'm new here





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