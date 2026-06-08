Molly-Mae Hague Shares Heartwarming Breastfeeding Snap as She Embraces Life as a Boy Mum

Molly-Mae Hague, 27, posts a new Instagram update showing her breastfeeding her newborn son, revealing she cannot believe she has two children. The influencer and partner Tommy Fury enjoy family time at their Cheshire home.

Molly-Mae Hague , the 27-year-old influencer and former Love Island star, shared a tender moment with her newborn son on Monday evening through a series of Instagram posts.

The images captured her breastfeeding the baby boy while her partner, boxer Tommy Fury, cuddled their three-year-old daughter Bambi on the sofa at their luxury home in Cheshire, worth £4.75 million. In the caption, Molly expressed her disbelief at being a mother of two, writing: Family of four!!! I cannot believe I have two children. Another photo showed Tommy beaming as the baby slept peacefully on his chest, with Molly adding: A perfect first week with you.

The posts garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans and celebrity friends, celebrating the couple's new addition. The influencer, who announced the birth last week without revealing the baby's name or gender initially, later confirmed that she is now a boy mum. In a photo dump, she included a picture of herself leaving a London hospital carrying the baby in a car seat, dressed in a navy T-shirt and matching wide-legged trousers, with the caption: A BOY MUM!

I am new here. She also shared a video from earlier in her pregnancy where she and Tommy discovered the gender by popping a balloon filled with blue confetti, much to the delight of Bambi. Molly wrote: Nearly nine months on from finding out we had been blessed with a boy... and I still cannot believe it. The family-of-four also attended a church service together on Sunday, marking their first public outing since the birth.

However, the joy was bittersweet as Tommy Fury had to leave his family less than 24 hours after the birth to return to training camp in Manchester, ahead of his boxing match against retired strongman Eddie Hall on June 13. A source told The Sun that Tommy was devastated but understood the necessity, as the fight is crucial for his career.

Meanwhile, fans have been speculating about the baby's name, with guesses ranging from Miffy to Moon, Dusk, Dream, Cloud, and Bunny. Molly has hinted that the name might be revealed on Tommy's fight shorts, as he previously featured Bambi's name on his boxing gear. The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019, continue to share their journey with their followers, balancing family life with professional commitments





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Molly-Mae Hague Breastfeeding Newborn Son Tommy Fury Love Island

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