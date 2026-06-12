Molly-Mae Hague Shares Adorable Newborn Photos and Praises 'Incredible' Birth Experience

Molly-Mae Hague shares newborn photos and describes a positive birth experience at a luxury London hospital. The post highlights emotional growth compared to her first child and reveals a unique plan to announce the baby boy's name on Tommy Fury's fight shorts.

Influencer and former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has shared a series of heartwarming photographs of her newborn son, taking to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the early days of her second child .

The 27-year-old, who welcomed the baby boy earlier this month with her partner, boxer Tommy Fury, described the birth as the most incredible experience she could have asked for. The delivery took place at the renowned Portland Hospital in London, an exclusive maternity facility favored by royals and A-list celebrities, where birthing packages can cost up to £30,000.

Among those who have given birth there are the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who welcomed Archie, and Princess Eugenie, while stars such as Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley and Michelle Keegan have also chosen the hospital for their deliveries. The photo dump featured several intimate moments from the maternity suite. One image showed Molly-Mae beaming while cradling her newborn on a hospital bed.

Another captured her using a birthing ball, while a third depicted Tommy Fury arriving with a smoothie from Joe & the Juice as a thoughtful bedside gift. The collection concluded with a joyous picture of the couple together, each holding a child-Tommy with their two-year-old daughter Bambi, and Molly-Mae with the newborn-plus a sweet shot of Bambi snuggling with her mother in bed.

Alongside the post, Molly-Mae wrote, I dont think Ill ever get over this day…. the most incredible birth I could have ever asked for. She expressed deep peace and happiness this time around, a stark contrast to the difficulties she faced after Bambi's birth. In a separate reflection, she thanked her son for healing many of her newborn fears, noting that the difference between now and the stage with Bambi is indescribable.

The former reality TV personality had previously been open about finding the newborn phase with her first child unbelievably difficult and daunting, even admitting she couldnt say there was any part of it she enjoyed and would have been terrified by another positive pregnancy test. The familys joy has been amplified by the decision to announce the baby boys name in a unique and public way.

Reports confirm the name will be displayed on Tommy Furys shorts during his professional fight against Eddie Hall this Saturday. The idea originated with Tommy, and Molly-Mae enthusiastically agreed. According to a source quoted by The Sun, The little mans name will be on Tommy's shorts at his fight along with Bambi's. They are going to announce it to the world during the walk-out, complete with music and blue fireworks to mark the occasion.

This mirrors a previous gesture when Tommy wore Bambi's name on his shorts, making it a personal family tradition. The announcement will add an extra layer of excitement to the high-profile boxing match.

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae continues to savor the newborn bubble, sharing a cozy snapshot from her lounge during a thunderstorm with the caption, Newborn bubble, every day at home with my girl... and the cosiest thunderstorm. No one wake me up from this dream. Her social media presence remains a window into her evolving family life, highlighting both the luxurious setting of the birth and the deeply personal emotional journey she has undergone as a mother of two.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, who met on Love Island in 2019, have built a significant following through their authentic glimpses into parenthood and luxury living. The choice of the Portland Hospital for the birth underscores their ability to access top-tier private healthcare, a common thread among celebrity clients who seek discretion and premium services.

This latest chapter in their story blends high-end experiences with raw maternal honesty, as Molly-Mae does not shy away from discussing the challenges of early motherhood while also celebrating the profound joy her new son has brought. The impending name reveal via sports attire adds a modern, performative twist to a personal family moment, blending their worlds of entertainment and athletics.

As the public anticipates the fight and the name disclosure, the couple continues to balance their public personas with private family bonding, illustrating the multifaceted nature of fame in the age of social media





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