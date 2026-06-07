Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Second Child Is a Boy in Heartwarming Video with Daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has announced the birth of her second child with Tommy Fury, a baby boy, sharing an Instagram video of their daughter Bambi meeting the newborn. The family faces a brief separation as Tommy returns to training for his June 13 fight against Eddie Hall.

Molly-Mae Hague , the former Love Island star, has publicly shared the gender of her second child with boxer Tommy Fury , confirming the arrival of a baby boy .

The announcement was made via an Instagram video posted on Sunday, which captured the moment their three-year-old daughter Bambi met her newborn brother at the hospital. In the heartfelt clip, Tommy Fury brought Bambi to the medical facility, where the toddler gently held her infant sibling. When Molly-Mae asked her if she liked the baby, Bambi affectionately replied yes, and the video concluded with the caption, "There's your little brother.

" The post received an outpouring of congratulations from celebrity friends, including Molly's sister Zoe, who noted the serendipitous coincidence of wearing blue to the baby shower, and personalities like Samantha Faiers and Holly Hagan who praised the beautiful family moment. This gender reveal follows the couple's initial birth announcement the previous week, where they had opted to keep such details private.

The revelation arrives amid a bittersweet period for the family as Tommy Fury, age 27, was compelled to return to training camp in Manchester less than a day after the birth. The professional boxer, who is scheduled to face retired strongman Eddie Hall in a match on June 13, departed via private jet on Thursday. A source close to the situation explained that while Tommy is "devastated" to leave his family, the imminent fight necessitates his focus on preparation.

Molly-Mae, though also understandably upset, is reportedly surrounded by supportive family and comprehends his professional obligations. The couple was later pictured together at a church service on Sunday with both children, showcasing a brief family reunion amidst his demanding training schedule. Molly-Mae had originally announced the birth on Wednesday through a series of photos featuring their daughter Bambi, with the caption, "… and then there were 4," deliberately withholding the newborn's name and gender at that time.

The ensuing online speculation among fans included guesses such as Miffy, Moon, Dusk, Dream, Cloud, and Bunny, partly inspired by Bambi's Miffy-themed t-shirt in the images. The name selection process has been intertwined with Tommy's upcoming fight, as Molly-Mae revealed she has been designing his fight shorts and debated whether to include the second baby's name alongside Bambi's, which has been a regular tribute on his boxing attire.

She even considered that the fight shorts might serve as the official name announcement. Looking back, for the birth of their daughter Bambi in 2023, Molly-Mae chose to be induced to ensure Tommy's presence, after his previous fight with YouTuber Jake Paul had been postponed twice due to a rib injury and visa issues. Their careful planning highlighted the importance they place on family unity during significant events, underscoring the emotional complexity of balancing personal milestones with high-profile careers





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