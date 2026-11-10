Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Raging Anxiety About Flying After Plane Crash Tragedy

Molly-Mae Hague discusses her severe flying anxiety triggered by a recent plane crash, her recent trips, and her evolving thoughts on expanding her family with Tommy Fury.

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has publicly disclosed that she has developed severe anxiety about air travel following the recent death of nine people in a private jet crash. The 27-year-old star of Love Island admitted that the incident, which claimed the lives of a tech entrepreneur, his partner, and their two young children, has triggered a profound fear of flying since she became a mother.

Molly-Mae Hague Flying Anxiety Details

Molly-Mae Hague described her emotional reaction to the tragedy involving a private jet bound for the Bahamas from Austin, Texas. She stated that she was in an absolute spiral after hearing the news and found herself praying that there were no children on board. The confirmation that two toddlers were among the victims intensified her distress, making the event feel genuinely heart-breaking and terrifying.

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Impact of Motherhood on Safety Awareness

The former reality television star explained that her fear of air travel began when her first child, Bambi, was born and has become ten times worse with the arrival of her five-month-old son, Midas. She shared that becoming a mother has heightened her awareness of danger at every corner. Hazards that previously went unnoticed now immediately trigger thoughts of risk, such as loose wardrobes or shattering glass windows.

Conflict Between Travel Habits and Fear

Despite her confessed aversion to boarding planes, Molly-Mae Hague has frequently traveled abroad for luxury vacations this year, including trips to Turkey, Dubai, and Greece. She also noted that she often travels on private jets herself. However, she confessed that she really does not like getting on planes at the moment and has struggled to stop thinking about the genuine horror of potential air disasters since the recent crash.

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Tommy Fury and Family Planning Updates

Molly-Mae Hague shares her children with her boxer fiancé, Tommy Fury. In a separate revelation from her YouTube vlog, she joked about having gone insane by expressing a desire to expand their family further. Although she had previously vowed that Midas would be her last child due to his struggles with reflux and feeding issues, she now entertained the idea of having more children similar to Bambi.

Future Outlook and Emotional Reflection

The Maebe founder acknowledged that the intense stage of parenting a four to five-month-old is challenging, yet she loves her son deeply and watches his big sister adore him. While she cannot fathom the loss suffered by the family members of the crash victims, she continues to navigate her new reality as a mother. Her openness about these fears highlights the significant emotional shifts that come with parenthood and global events.