Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Gender of Second Child

Molly-Mae Hague has announced the gender of her second child, after welcoming a baby boy with her boyfriend Tommy Fury last week. The former Love Island star, 27, shared a sweet video of her daughter Bambi, three, meeting her new little brother on Instagram on Sunday.

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the gender of her second child, after announcing the birth of her new baby with boyfriend Tommy Fury last week. The former Love Island star, 27, announced she'd welcomed a baby boy , as she posted a sweet video of her daughter Bambi, three, meeting her new little brother on Instagram on Sunday.

In the video, Tommy brought Bambi to the hospital, before the toddler sweetly got to hold him. As Molly-Mae asked: 'Do you like him?

' Bambi sweetly said 'yes. ' She captioned the clip: 'There's your little brother'. Molly and Tommy's celebrity pals took to the comment section to send their congratulations. Molly's sister Zoe wrote: 'Me and mum wearing blue to the baby shower was actually a COMPLETE accident too!!.

I am so happy he's absolutely perfect.

' It comes after Tommy was said to be 'devastated' after being forced to leave his family and return to training camp a day after she gave birth. The boxer, 27, flew back to Manchester via private jet on Thursday less than 24 hours after Molly had given birth to their second child. The couple were pictured reunited on Sunday as they attended a church service with their children.

He is set to fight against retired strongman Eddie Hall on June 13. A source told The Sun: 'He flew back up to Manchester yesterday.

'He's absolutely devastated but his fight is less than two weeks away so he knows he has to do it. He needs to focus on his training.

'Molly is upset too but she's surrounded by family so she's good and she understands why he has to do it. ' View this post on Instagram Molly and Tommy's celebrity pals took to the comment section to send their congratulations Tommy and Molly-Mae welcomed their second child last week and revealed the news with a sweet snap with their daughter Bambi, three Molly-Mae announced she had given birth on Wednesday by sharing a series of sweet snaps but chose to keep their newborn's name and gender under wraps.

She captioned the update: '…. and then there were 4.

' Their daughter Bambi looked overjoyed as she met her younger sibling for the first time at the hospital, while sporting her Miffy T-shirt over another top. One fan penned: 'If she's a girl I reckon she's Miffy x,' while another added: 'I think Miffy,' with a bunny emoji attached to the comment. Read More Molly Mae Hague enjoys family outing with Tommy Fury and their newborn baby Other guesses included Moon, Dusk, Dream, Cloud and Bunny.

Since Bambi's arrival, Tommy frequently pays tribute to his daughter through his boxing garb - including his shorts and zip-up. Molly said last month: 'I've been designing Tommy's shorts for his fight and I'm thinking about potentially putting I don't know if we're going like I don't cuz I don't know what the timeline's going to be...

'I'm thinking do I put the name of baby number two on his fight shorts?... 'Because he always has Bambi's name on his fight shorts, and I don't want to like leave the second baby off. 'But also maybe that's how we announce the name is on his fight shorts. That would actually be quite cool.

Fight on the 13th with Eddie Hall. So we've got a lot to look forward to guys. There's a lot coming up in the next few weeks.

' Back in 2023, ahead of welcoming their daughter Bambi, Molly-Mae elected to be induced so Tommy could be at the birth. Tommy fought YouTuber Jake on February 26 in Saudi Arabia, after pulling out twice before, once with a rib injury in December 2021 and another due to visa issues in August.

In a YouTube vlog detailing her birth story at the time, Molly-Mae told how they made a huge birth decision so they had a 'rough understanding' of Bambi's arrival ahead of the fight





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Love Island Baby Boy Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Enjoy Family Weekend After Welcoming Second ChildReality TV personalities Molly-Mae Hague and professional boxer Tommy Fury were photographed with their three-year-old daughter Bambi and newborn over the weekend, marking their first public appearance since the birth. Despite Fury's immediate return to training camp for his June 13 fight against Eddie Hall, the family reunited for a church outing, sparking fan speculation about the newborn's gender and name.

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Enjoy Family Weekend After Welcoming Second ChildMolly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were seen together for the first time since the birth of their second child, enjoying a family outing to church. Tommy had to leave shortly after the birth for training camp ahead of his fight against Eddie Hall. Fans speculate on the baby's gender and name after spotting a blue blanket and clues in social media posts.

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Enjoy Family Outing Amid New Baby SpeculationMolly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were spotted together with their daughter Bambi at a church service days after welcoming their second child. The boxer returned to training quickly but made time for a family reunion, while fans speculate about the newborn's gender and name based on a blue blanket and possible fight ring announcement.

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Second Child Is a Boy in Heartwarming Video with Daughter BambiMolly-Mae Hague has announced the birth of her second child with Tommy Fury, a baby boy, sharing an Instagram video of their daughter Bambi meeting the newborn. The family faces a brief separation as Tommy returns to training for his June 13 fight against Eddie Hall.

Read more »