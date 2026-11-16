Molly-Mae Hague Regrets Teenage Filler Procedures Linked to Cheap Packages

Molly-Mae Hague opens up about her regret over teenage cosmetic procedures and the availability of cheap fillers that left her scarred, detailing her journey to natural beauty.

Molly-Mae Hague has publicly expressed deep regret regarding her teenage experiences with cosmetic enhancements, specifically citing the widespread availability of inexpensive facial filler treatments. The 27-year-old influencer stated that she was offered cheap packages that led to significant scarring and a loss of self-recognition when she was 20 years old.

Regret Over Teenage Cosmetic Choices

Molly-Mae Hague revealed that she underwent lip and jaw filler injections, as well as composite bonding veneers, during her late adolescence. She described the aesthetic results of these procedures as resembling an Xbox controller, a comparison that highlights the unnatural appearance she achieved. The former Love Island star noted that she was shocked by how accessible these low-cost treatments were to teenagers at the time, with options like a full face of filler for a nominal fee being readily available.

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She emphasized that she felt extremely scarred physically and emotionally by the experience, adding that she is fortunate to have been able to dissolve the filler. Hague warned that without the option for reversal, she would have permanently ruined her face. The influencer recalled that the trend was normalized, with packages being sold to her left, right, and center, leading her to make decisions she now views with considerable anxiety.

Dissolving Fillers and Current Treatment

After reaching a turning point at age 20, Molly-Mae Hague began the process of dissolving the accumulated filler in her face. She disclosed that she had received approximately 5ml of filler in her lips, with the last top-up occurring in 2019. The decision to remove the enhancements came after she faced online criticism and trolling regarding her appearance. Hague noted that the entire journey took place roughly seven years ago, marking a significant shift from her previous aesthetic choices to a more natural look.

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Currently, the influencer limits her cosmetic interventions to non-invasive treatments, specifically receiving Botox injections on her forehead every six months. She explained that she is no longer in the market for fillers or injectables due to the scarring left by her past procedures. Instead, she opted for a radiofrequency facial, a treatment recommended by her aesthetician to help tighten the skin without the use of needles or invasive methods.

Shift in Beauty Standards and Postpartum Changes

Molly-Mae Hague observed that the cultural normalization of fillers has diminished over the last five years, as numerous alternative treatments have emerged in the market. She described her recent radiofrequency session as relaxing and painless, noting that the provider recommended six sessions to achieve optimal results. Hague believes that consistent adherence to this regimen can help train the face to lift, offering a safer alternative to the injections of her youth.

Additionally, the mother-of-two opened up about an identity crisis she is experiencing following the birth of her second child, son Midas, in June. Hague shared that her hair roots have grown back much darker than usual, a change she attributes to postpartum hormones. Despite her natural preference for blonde hair, she found herself unable to see herself as a brunette, prompting an immediate appointment with her hairdresser to restore her signature look.