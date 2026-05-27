Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Wedding Outfit Backlash: 'I Didn't Care What I Looked Like'

Pregnant influencer Molly-Mae Hague addresses criticism over wearing a sheer black jumpsuit to her niece Venezuela Fury's wedding, emphasizing she prioritized her daughter Bambi, who was a bridesmaid, and was unaware of wedding attire etiquette.

Molly-Mae Hague has candidly addressed the criticism she received for wearing a sheer black jumpsuit to the wedding of her fiance Tommy Fury's niece, Venezuela Fury.

The 27-year-old influencer, who is currently 39 weeks pregnant, admitted she prioritized her daughter Bambi, who served as a bridesmaid, over her own appearance. In a recent YouTube vlog, she explained: 'I was what can only be described as Bambi's chaperone for the wedding. There was not one part of me that thought about what I was going to look like.

' She further revealed that she was unaware of the social etiquette against wearing black to a wedding, stating, 'Since when was it not acceptable to wear black to a wedding? I never thought that, I didn't know you couldn't wear black to a wedding.

' The former Love Island star traveled to the Isle of Man for the celebration, despite being uncertain whether she could attend due to her impending due date. She emphasized that her main goal was to support her fiance's family and ensure Bambi could participate in the wedding as one of 18 bridesmaids.

'I didn't care what I looked like,' she reiterated, adding that Bambi had an unforgettable experience, calling it her 'dream' to wear a dress and be with her cousins. Molly-Mae detailed her outfit preparation, noting that she had a jumpsuit tailored and initially styled her hair in a chic bun.

However, she later opted for a slicked-back bun for comfort. Despite her efforts, she faced significant backlash on social media, with critics questioning her choice of attire for a wedding. Reflecting on the comments, she admitted, 'I had a bit of a spiral this morning, I don't know why I didn't think about the pictures and videos coming out. Because in my head I was just thinking about the wedding and it's their day, it's about them.

' She acknowledged feeling 'severely humbled' by the reaction but remained grateful that she could attend and witness her daughter's joy. Meanwhile, her fiance Tommy Fury was absent from the wedding due to boxing training for his upcoming fight against Eddie Hall. Molly-Mae's attendance was praised by Tommy's sister-in-law Paris, who called her 'incredible' for making the journey while heavily pregnant.

The wedding of Venezuela Fury, 16, to Noah Price, 19, garnered significant attention, with Molly-Mae sharing snapshots on Instagram and gushing over the 'beautiful bride'. Despite the criticism, she expressed no regrets about her outfit, stating that the day was not about her but about celebrating her niece and supporting her family. The influencer's honesty about her thought process and the challenges of balancing pregnancy, motherhood, and public scrutiny resonated with many followers.

She concluded by saying that the memories made with Bambi far outweighed any negative feedback, emphasizing that her daughter's happiness was paramount. This incident highlights the intense scrutiny public figures face over personal style choices, especially during milestone events like weddings. Molly-Mae's response also sheds light on the evolving norms of wedding attire and the importance of context and intention over rigid rules.

In the end, Molly-Mae's experience serves as a reminder that family commitments and personal circumstances often take precedence over fashion expectations. Her candid discussion about the backlash not only humanizes her but also sparks a broader conversation about societal pressures on women, particularly pregnant women, to conform to certain standards. By sharing her story, she invites empathy and understanding from her audience, encouraging them to consider the story behind the outfit.

The incident also underscores the role of social media in amplifying both praise and criticism, often leaving individuals to navigate unexpected public opinion. Ultimately, Molly-Mae remains focused on the positive aspects of the event: her daughter's joy, family bonds, and the celebration of love





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