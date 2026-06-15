Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Reality of New Motherhood After Giving Birth to Son Midas

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the realities behind her chic appearance at Tommy Fury's fight on Saturday, joking she isn't 'gate keeping with the spanx'. The star, 27, made a surprise appearance to watch her fiancé Tommy, 27, beat former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall by majority decision in a Misfits Boxing exhibition bout at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the realities behind her chic appearance at Tommy Fury 's fight on Saturday, joking she isn't 'gate keeping with the spanx'. The star, 27, made a surprise appearance to watch her fiancé Tommy, 27, beat former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall by majority decision in a Misfits Boxing exhibition bout at the AO Arena in Manchester.

She looked stunning just 12 days after giving birth to the couple's second child, their son Midas, with Tommy using his fight to reveal their baby's name on his top and shorts. Molly wore a £90 'Power Fitted' dress from her own Maebe collection for the big night, telling fans she was in a size 10 and it was 'quite possibly the ONLY dress that would've made me feel confident 2 weeks PP.' She revealed on Instagram that the look hinged on 'spanx, also a GIANT pad and a lot of prayers.

' She also uploaded a snap of her current reality, as she breastfed Midas with vomit covering her top. 'Don't get it twisted! I pulled myself together for a few hours to support Tommy but this is the reality of most of my evenings currently,' the mum of two wrote. Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the realities behind her chic appearance at Tommy Fury's fight on Saturday, joking she wasn't 'gate keeping with the spanx'.

The star made a surprise appearance to watch her fiance Tommy Fury's latest fight just 12 days after giving birth to the couple's second child 'Taking deep breaths, covered in vomit, whilst being used as a human cow and trying to look after my other sassy human too!

' Molly-Mae also had an uplifting message for her followers, explaining how she was relishing the newborn days much more second time around. 'The BEST part for me about doing this second time round is knowing wholeheartedly that every hard day, stage and chapter with your child is honestly just a phase,' she said. 'No difficult day with your baby lasts forever and no tricky chapter stays the same.

The comfort I've taken in that this time around has made me feel so different.

' She added that during her three-year-old daughter Bambi's newborn days 'I used to sit staring out of the window while breastfeeding thinking my life was over (as dramatic as it sounds). ' 'I thought I'd never sleep again, never get a moment to myself and never really be able to cope. I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel because I hadn't reached it yet.

' 'But this time I know it's there. I know there will still be challenging moments but I also know how quickly it all goes. I'll blink and I won't have a tiny newborn anymore and if anything, that's the part that makes me sad.

' 'The peace I've felt this second time round, simply from knowing it's all going to be okay, has honestly changed everything. ' Tommy also paid tribute to Molly and their newborn as he took to Instagram after the fight on Sunday. Molly-Mae also had an uplifting message for her followers, explaining how she was relishing the newborn days more second time around He penned: 'Still undefeated Huge respect to Eddie.

You surprised me, pushed me and gave me a challenge. Thank you for accepting the fight and sharing the ring with me, it was a pleasure.

'This one is for my newborn son Midas. And thank you to Molly for holding down the fort with our two beautiful children whilst I was preparing.

' He added: 'Thank you everyone who turned out last night, events like this wouldn't be possible without you all. Now it's time for some much-needed family time'. The name Midas links to Greek mythology and the king of Phrygia, who was granted a wish that everything he touched turned to gold.

However, the story is actually a cautionary tale as Midas soon learned the downside to his gift when he turned his food, drink, and even his daughter to gold. Molly wore a fitted £90 white dress from her own Maebe collection for the big night, and has now revealed that the look hinged on 'spanx, also a GIANT pad and a lot of prayers' Tommy revealed their son's name on his top and shorts ahead of defeating World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall The phrase 'the Midas touch' is used to describe someone who has received great success, but it also has connotations of greed and foolishness.

However the name has divided fans as they reacted to the announcement, with some fans commenting that Molly-Mae and Tommy had 'missed the point' of the name, due to its connections to the foolish king. Sharing their opinion on X, one person said: 'Midas. It's funny how they've missed the entire point of the story. It's one of the oldest and most famous cautionary tales.

'But they heard about someone being able to turn things into gold and thought it sounded great'





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