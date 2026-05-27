Molly Mae Hague Opens Up About Backlash Over Wedding Outfit

Pregnant influencer Molly Mae Hague has spoken out about the backlash she received over her outfit at Venezuela Fury's wedding, admitting she didn't think about what she was going to look like and didn't care what she looked like as she felt the day wasn't about her.

Molly Mae Hague has opened up about the backlash she received over the outfit she picked for Venezuela Fury 's wedding after wearing a sheer black look on the day.

The pregnant influencer, 27, admitted she 'didn't think about what she was going to look like' after being unsure if she would attend because she is due to give birth. But keen to support her fiancé Tommy's family, Molly travelled with their young daughter Bambi, three, to the Isle Of Man for the celebration. Molly said that she acted as 'Bambi's chaperone' and 'didn't care' what she looked like because she felt the day wasn't about her.

Molly's daughter Bambi was asked to be one of 18 of Venezuela's bridesmaids and Molly said the occasion was her little girl's 'dream'. She said: 'I was what can only be described as Bambi's chaperone for the wedding. There was not one part of me that thought about what I was going to look like.

' The former Love Island star, who is currently 39 weeks pregnant, also said that she didn't realise it was frowned upon to wear black for a wedding. She said: 'Since when was it not acceptable to wear black to a wedding because I never thought that, I didn't know you couldn't wear black to a wedding. It's more of a, I don't want to say a funeral colour...

' Molly Mae Hague has opened up about the backlash she received over the outfit she wore to Venezuela Fury's wedding after sporting a sheer black look on the day Speaking in her new vlog uploaded to YouTube, Molly said: 'We had Venezuela's wedding, it was touch and go whether we'd be able to go. I got severely humbled in the comments, which to be fair I don't know why I didn't expect.

'If I do go, if we get to go and I haven't given birth. Baby seems pretty cosy! But I didn't care what I looked like, Bambi had been asked to be a bridesmaid and I really wanted to honour that and obviously be there for the family and just show up.

' Revealing she had considered her outfit and hair, she said: 'Obviously if you can, that's what you're going to do. I actually did put a bit of thought into it. I did get that jumpsuit tailored and everything. But the hair...

I had my hair done in the morning, I had this really gorgeous bun. But I ended up taking it out and slicking my own bun back in.

' However after seeing some of the comments about the look she chose, Molly revealed she was a bit surprised by the reaction. Molly said: 'I had a bit of a spiral this morning, I don't know why I didn't think about the pictures and videos coming out. Because in my head I was just thinking about the wedding and it's their day, it's about them.

' Despite the comments about her outfit, Molly suggested it won't take away from what a nice time her little girl had as one of Venezuela's bridesmaids. She said: 'I'm so so glad that we went, it was such a nice day. I don't think Bambi will never get over it. I think she thought she was in a dream.

That is her dream, dresses and her hair and being with her cousins all day. Having the best time.

' The pregnant influencer, 27, admitted she 'didn't think about what she was going to look like' after being unsure if she would attend because she is due to give birth While Molly ensured she was present at the ceremony, Tommy skipped his 16-year-old niece Venezuela's wedding to Noah Price, 19, due to boxing training. The boxer missed the family nuptials to focus on training camp ahead of his upcoming fight with Eddie Hall, scheduled for June 13 at Manchester's AO Arena.

It has been reported that Molly-Mae's family are 'less than impressed' with the boxer's latest family no-shows'. Tommy's sister-in-law Paris praised heavily-pregnant Molly-Mae for making the effort to attend the wedding with Bambi, while Tommy was elsewhere.

'She is incredible. She is being fully supportive, and she is bringing Bambi over, so that Bambi could be a bridesmaid with the kids,' Paris gushed ahead of the big day.

'But I have got to throw her props. She is making that journey while heavily pregnant and I wouldn't have been able to face that while I was at her term of pregnancy.

' She added in an interview with The Sun On Sunday: 'I'm very glad that they are coming. It means a lot. It's a big journey for anyone to come from home to here.

' 'It's lovely that they are making the effort. It's lovely that Bambi and the other little girls all get to be bridesmaids. They are all cousins and it's sweet that they'll make memories together.

' While Molly ensure she was present at the ceremony, Tommy skipped his 16-year-old niece Venezuela's wedding to Noah Price, 19, due to boxing training Tommy's sister-in-law Paris praised heavily-pregnant Molly-Mae for making the effort to attend the wedding with Bambi , while Tommy was elsewhere Meanwhile, following the nuptials, Molly-Mae gushed over 'beautiful bride' Venezuela as she took to Instagram to share a selection of snaps from the showbiz wedding of the year. Sharing adorable snaps of Venezuela cuddling Bambi, the pair beamed in the sweet snap as Molly-Mae penned: 'Beautiful bridey!!!

@venezuelaprice1. Such a special day.

' It's time you knew the truth I'm Katie Hind, Consultant Editor Showbusiness, and I have met some real characters in my 20 years in the business. One celebrity threatened to slap me. Another sent me vile sexual texts. Many have used words I can't repeat here.

I've heard it all in my time, and now you should know the truth. Sign up to our Spotlight newsletter for free and I'll reveal the 20 rudest celebs I've ever met. In another snap Bambi kissed her mum who chose to forgo the usual wedding attire in an all black ensemble.

Molly-Mae also revealed the couple's incredible wedding cake, as she posted a snap of Bambi stood beside the huge six tiered blue wedding cake, which was decorated with a cascade of blue and yellow flowers. After the ceremony, Molly and her daughter made a swift exit as they jetted off in a private jet just before 6pm.

The influencer, who is due to give birth to her second child with Tommy any day now, decided to forgo the night of partying as she took off from the Isle of Man. The private jet was chartered from Newcastle based Naljets and cost an estimated £15,000 for the day. The official line for Tommy's absence was that he was at a boxing training camp in Manchester, which surprised many at the wedding.

Eyebrows were raised even further when less than 24 hours later, Tommy was pictured walking out and about with Molly-Mae and Bambi. A source said: 'It was odd that Molly-Mae made the effort but not Tommy, who is uncle, although Molly-Mae was barely there and she hid behind an umbrella when she arrived.

'Officially Tommy was at a training camp but surely he could have spared half a day for the wedding – I think it underlines the level of the bust up. '





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