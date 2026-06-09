Molly-Mae Hague Gives Birth to Baby Boy at London's Luxury Portland Hospital

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague and fiancé Tommy Fury welcome their second child, a baby boy, at the exclusive Portland Hospital, known for its £30,000 birthing packages and celebrity clientele.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed their second child, a baby boy , into the world, and they did so in unmistakable style. The couple, who rose to fame as one of the most successful pairings from Love Island, announced the arrival of their son with a heartwarming video of their three-year-old daughter Bambi meeting her new baby brother.

Molly-Mae, 27, gave birth at London's exclusive Portland Hospital, a private maternity facility renowned for its luxurious amenities and celebrity clientele. The hospital offers birthing packages that can cost up to £30,000, and its list of famous parents includes the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who welcomed her eldest child Archie there, as well as Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson.

Other notable figures who have chosen the Portland Hospital for their deliveries include Victoria Beckham, Elizabeth Hurley, Jools Oliver, Jemima Goldstein, and Michelle Keegan. The hospital's appeal lies in its opulent offerings: new mothers are treated to champagne, afternoon tea, and 24-hour room service, with celebratory meals featuring lobster, oysters, foie gras, and champagne served on silver platters. Labour suites come equipped with Molton Brown toiletries and four-poster cots for the babies, which can cost up to £14,000.

The Portland also provides luxury goodie bags upon departure, including invitations to professional photoshoots, more champagne, and high-end toys. With 50 full-time midwives and nursery nurses on duty around the clock, parents can rest while the staff cares for the newborn. It is no surprise that Molly-Mae chose to return to the Portland, having previously given birth to Bambi there in 2023.

At that time, a source noted that money was no object for the couple, who wanted the very best for their daughter. Now, with their son, they have once again opted for the pinnacle of maternity care. On Monday evening, Molly-Mae shared a candid breastfeeding photo on Instagram, captioning it with joy as she expressed disbelief at being a mother of two.

The family spent time at their £4.75 million Cheshire home, where Tommy cuddled Bambi while Molly-Mae nursed their son, whose name has not yet been revealed. She wrote, 'Family of four!!! I can't believe I have two children.

' Another photo showed the boxer beaming as their baby boy slept peacefully on his chest, with the caption, 'A perfect first week with you. ' After leaving the hospital, Molly-Mae was seen carrying her baby boy, dressed in blue, in a car seat, and she shared the news on social media with the words, 'A BOY MUM! I'm new here.

' The couple had discovered the gender of their child early in the pregnancy, and the arrival of their son completes their family of four. The Portland Hospital continues to be the go-to choice for celebrities seeking a luxurious and exclusive birthing experience, with its combination of top-tier medical care and five-star comforts. For Molly-Mae and Tommy, the decision reflects their commitment to providing the best for their children, whether it is Bambi or their new baby boy.

The influencer and boxer have built a life of luxury since their Love Island days, and their choice of hospital is just one more example of the high standards they maintain. Fans have flooded social media with congratulations, and many are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the baby's name. In the meantime, the family is enjoying their time together at home, adjusting to life with two little ones.

The Portland Hospital remains a symbol of prestige in maternity care, and its association with stars like Molly-Mae and Tommy only adds to its allure. With packages starting from £15,000, the hospital offers an experience that is out of reach for most, but for those who can afford it, it provides unparalleled comfort and care.

Molly-Mae's journey from Love Island contestant to mother of two has been closely followed by fans, and her choice of the Portland Hospital underscores the glamorous life she has built. As she and Tommy navigate parenthood with two children, they continue to share glimpses of their family life, earning admiration and engagement from their followers. The birth of their son marks a new chapter, one filled with joy, love, and, of course, a touch of celebrity glamour





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