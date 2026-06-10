Molly-Mae Hague Finds Joy in Newborn Stage After Initial Struggles, Son's Name to Be Revealed on Tommy Fury's Fight Shorts

Molly-Mae Hague expresses gratitude for her newborn son, noting a vastly improved experience compared to the difficult newborn phase with her first child. The couple plans to announce the baby boy's name during Tommy Fury's upcoming boxing match by featuring it on his fight shorts, alongside their daughter Bambi's name.

Molly-Mae Hague , the former Love Island star, has publicly shared her renewed sense of peace and happiness following the birth of her second child, a son.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she thanked her newborn for healing many of the fears and anxieties she experienced during the challenging newborn stage with her first child, daughter Bambi. This candid reflection contrasts sharply with her previous admissions about finding that initial period unbelievably difficult and daunting, to the point where she had once been terrified by the prospect of another positive pregnancy test.

Now, describing the difference as 'indescribable,' she is embracing the 'newborn bubble' and the serene moments at home with her children. Adding a unique twist to their family announcement, it has been reported that Molly-Mae Hague and her partner, professional boxer Tommy Fury, have decided to reveal their son's name during Fury's upcoming fight against Eddie Hall on Saturday. The plan involves emblazoning the baby boy's name, along with their daughter Bambi's name, on Fury's fight shorts.

According to a source, this was Tommy Fury's idea, which Molly-Mae warmly embraced. The source detailed that the reveal will occur during the fighter's walk-out, complete with music and blue fireworks, making it a public and celebratory moment. This mirrors a previous gesture where Bambi's name appeared on Fury's shorts. The news arrives after the couple welcomed their second child at a London hospital.

Social media snippets show the family adjusting to life with their new addition, including a touching video where toddler Bambi meets her baby brother. The family was pictured leaving the hospital, with Molly-Mae carrying her son in a blue-dressed car seat.

Despite the joy, the period was not without its logistical challenges; Tommy Fury reportedly returned to training camp less than 24 hours after the birth, flying back to Manchester via private jet, a decision that left him 'devastated' to leave his family so soon. The couple was later reunited at a church service with their children. Molly-Mae also shared moments from her own recovery and style, wearing a navy maternity outfit and celebrating her new role as a 'boy mum.

' The gender had been discovered early in the pregnancy, celebrated with a blue confetti balloon pop. As they prepare for the fight and the name reveal, Molly-Mae continues to document her journey, moving from initial fears to a current state of dreamlike contentment





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