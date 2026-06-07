Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Welcome Baby Boy as Boxer Returns to Training Camp

Molly-Mae Hague reveals the gender of her second child with Tommy Fury, sharing a video of daughter Bambi meeting her baby brother. The announcement comes as Tommy Fury returns to training camp for his June 13 fight against Eddie Hall, less than a day after the birth.

Molly-Mae Hague , the former Love Island star, has announced the birth of her second child with boyfriend Tommy Fury , confirming that they have welcomed a baby boy .

The announcement was made via an Instagram post on Sunday, which featured a heartwarming video of their three-year-old daughter, Bambi, meeting her new brother at the hospital. In the clip, Tommy Fury brings Bambi to his mother's side, and when Molly-Mae asks the toddler if she likes her little brother, Bambi responds with an enthusiastic 'yes.

' The video captures the family's joy as Bambi holds the newborn, with Molly-Mae captioning the post: 'There's your little brother. ' The reveal of the baby's gender brings an end to speculation among their fans, many of whom had guessed names like Miffy, Moon, Dusk, Dream, Cloud, and Bunny, inspired by Bambi's fondness for the Miffy character, which Tommy often honors on his boxing attire. The family's celebrity friends quickly flooded the comments with congratulations.

Molly's sister Zoe playfully noted that her and their mother wearing blue to the baby shower was a complete accident, while TOWIE's Samantha Faiers and Holly Hagan, who also recently welcomed a child, offered their warm wishes. This birth follows a period of intense scheduling challenges for the couple, as Tommy Fury, a professional boxer, was forced to return to his training camp in Manchester less than 24 hours after the birth.

The travel, reportedly via private jet, happened on Thursday, leaving Molly-Mae at home with their newborn and Bambi. A source close to the couple explained that Tommy was 'devastated' to leave his family so soon but had to focus on his upcoming fight against retired strongman Eddie Hall, scheduled for June 13. The source emphasized that while Molly was also upset, she was surrounded by family and understood the necessity of his training commitment.

The couple was later pictured reunited at a church service on Sunday with both children, offering a glimpse of their family life amid the hectic schedule. Molly-Mae had initially announced the birth on Wednesday by sharing a series of photos with the caption '… and then there were 4,' deliberately keeping the newborn's name and gender private until the video reveal.

The decision mirrors their approach with Bambi's birth in 2023, when Molly-Mae chose to be induced so that Tommy could be present before his fight with YouTuber Jake Paul. That bout was twice postponed, once due to a rib injury and once over visa issues, underscoring the complex planning that now surrounds the Fury family's major life events.

In the lead-up to this second birth, Molly-Mae had discussed designing Tommy's fight shorts, always incorporating Bambi's name, and considered whether to add the new baby's name as a reveal method. With the fight against Eddie Hall now less than two weeks away at the time of birth, that plan may be put on hold, but the family's focus has clearly shifted to settling into their new dynamic with two children.

The public's fascination with the couple's timeline continues, as they balance high-profile careers, social media presence, and parenting under constant public scrutiny





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