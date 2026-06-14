Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Reveal New Son's Name Midas Amid Post-Baby Comeback

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague stepped out just days after childbirth to support Tommy Fury at his boxing match, where they revealed their newborn son's name, Midas, sparking discussions about the mythological reference.

Molly-Mae Hague , the 27-year-old influencer, made a striking return to public life just days after giving birth to her newborn son, Midas . She attended Tommy Fury 's high-profile boxing match against Eddie Hall in Manchester, showcasing her post-baby figure in a fitted white dress from her own fashion brand, Maebe.

The event was emotionally significant as the couple used the occasion to publicly reveal their son's name, with 'Midas' embroidered on Tommy Fury's fight shorts. Following the match, Molly shared a heartfelt family photo on Instagram featuring Tommy asleep while cuddling their newborn, captioning it: '20,000 people in an arena last night… but just us four this morning.

' Tommy also expressed gratitude towards Molly for managing their household and their two children-including their older daughter, Bucks-while he trained. He dedicated his victory to Midas and thanked supporters, noting the need for family time after the intense fight. The name Midas, drawn from Greek mythology, tells the story of a king whose touch turned everything to gold, a tale often interpreted as a warning against greed and folly.

While some fans praised the name's sophisticated origins, others criticized the couple for apparently overlooking the cautionary aspects of the myth, sparking widespread online debate. Social media reactions ranged from amusement to disbelief, with comments highlighting perceived literary gaps and comparisons to brand names like an insurance company. Some whimsically suggested the Disney character Thumper would have been a more fitting namesake.

Regardless, many admirers celebrated the choice as gorgeous, focusing on the positive 'Midas touch' connotation of success and prosperity. Molly-Mae's rapid return to the spotlight, looking radiant in her £90 dress, drew equally divided commentary, with fans dubbing her a 'goddess' for her apparent ease in regaining her pre-baby figure so soon after delivering in a luxurious Portland maternity suite that costs up to £30,000.

The night blended family pride, celebrity spectacle, and cultural interpretation, underscoring how personal naming decisions become public talking points in the age of social media





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Molly-Mae Hague Tommy Fury Midas Boxing Match Post-Baby Figure Name Reveal Greek Mythology Social Media Reaction Maebe Fashion Family

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