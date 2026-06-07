Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Enjoy Family Outing Amid New Baby Speculation

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were spotted together with their daughter Bambi at a church service days after welcoming their second child. The boxer returned to training quickly but made time for a family reunion, while fans speculate about the newborn's gender and name based on a blue blanket and possible fight ring announcement.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury , the reality TV star and professional boxer, have been seen enjoying a family outing together just days after welcoming their second child.

The couple, along with their three-year-old daughter Bambi, appeared relaxed and happy as they were photographed for the first time since the birth announcement last week. They were pictured strolling to a local church service, a moment that marked a welcome family reunion. This public appearance comes shortly after the boxer, Tommy Fury, was reported to be 'devastated' about having to leave his family and return to his training camp less than 24 hours after his partner gave birth.

The separation was a difficult necessity with his upcoming fight against retired strongman Eddie Hall scheduled for June 13, a little over a week away. A source explained that while Fury was heartbroken, he understood the need to focus on his training. During the outing, Molly-Mae, 27, carried their daughter Bambi and was dressed casually in a brown jacket and loose trousers. Tommy, also 27, carefully managed their newborn, who stayed warm and cozy in a car seat.

The birth of their second child has sparked intense speculation among fans, particularly regarding the baby's gender and name, which the couple has not yet disclosed. Their initial announcement featured a sweet black and white photograph of the family of four in the hospital. In the comments section of that post, while many fans offered congratulations, a large portion of the audience was eager to uncover details about the newborn. This led to a wave of online detective work.

A notable piece of speculation centered on a TikTok video where a fan pointed out a blue baby blanket visible in the background of one of Molly-Mae's recent YouTube vlogs, suggesting it might hint at the baby being a boy. However, the couple has remained silent on the matter, keeping both the name and gender private. The guessing game extended to potential names, with fan suggestions ranging from Miffy, Bunny, Dusk, Dream, Cloud, to Moon.

The name 'Miffy' gained particular traction because Bambi was seen wearing a T-shirt featuring the fictional rabbit character in the family's hospital photos. Further conspiracy theories emerged about how the couple might reveal the name, with one popular theory suggesting it will happen when Tommy enters the boxing ring for his June 13 fight in Manchester. There's precedent for this, as Tommy often incorporates his daughter Bambi's name into his boxing gear, such as on his shorts.

Molly-Mae herself alluded to this possibility in a recent conversation about designing her partner's fight attire. She mentioned considering whether to include the new baby's name on his shorts for the upcoming bout, though she expressed uncertainty about the timing and whether the baby's name would be finalized. The family's weekend church outing demonstrated a semblance of normalcy and joy amidst the whirlwind of a new birth and the pressures of Tommy's imminent fight.

The sight of the happy family together provided a heartwarming counterpoint to the earlier reports of their brief and difficult separation. The public's fascination with every detail of their lives continues, but for now, Molly-Mae and Tommy are savoring these initial days as a family of four





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