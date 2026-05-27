Molly Mae Hague Addresses Backlash Over Sheer Black Outfit at Venezuela Fury's Wedding

Pregnant influencer Molly Mae Hague explains why she wore a sheer black jumpsuit to her fiancé's niece's wedding and shares her reaction to online criticism.

Molly Mae Hague , the 27-year-old influencer and former Love Island star, has candidly addressed the backlash she received over her outfit choice at her fiancé's niece Venezuela Fury 's wedding.

The pregnant star, who is currently 39 weeks along, opted for a sheer black jumpsuit for the occasion, which drew criticism from some online commentators. In a new YouTube vlog, Molly explained that she was unsure whether she would even attend the wedding, as her due date was imminent.

However, she decided to travel to the Isle of Man with her three-year-old daughter Bambi, who had been asked to be one of the 18 bridesmaids. Molly described herself as 'Bambi's chaperone' for the day, stating that she 'didn't care' about her own appearance because the focus was on her daughter and the bride. Molly revealed that she had not realized wearing black to a wedding could be considered inappropriate.

'Since when was it not acceptable to wear black to a wedding? ' she questioned in her vlog. She admitted that she had put some thought into her outfit, even having the jumpsuit tailored, but her hair was a last-minute decision. After seeing the comments, Molly said she had 'a bit of a spiral', surprised by the negative reaction.

Despite the backlash, she expressed gratitude that they attended, emphasizing that Bambi had a wonderful time.

'I think she thought she was in a dream. That is her dream, dresses and her hair and being with her cousins all day,' Molly said.

Meanwhile, Molly's fiancé Tommy Fury, the boxer, missed the wedding to focus on training for his upcoming fight with Eddie Hall. Tommy's sister-in-law Paris praised Molly for making the effort to attend while heavily pregnant, calling her 'incredible'. Molly also shared photos of the wedding on Instagram, gushing over the 'beautiful bride' Venezuela, who married Noah Price. The event was a family affair, with cousins serving as bridesmaids and creating memories.

Molly concluded that the day was not about her, but about celebrating her niece-in-law's special day and supporting her daughter's role as a bridesmaid





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Molly Mae Hague Wedding Outfit Backlash Tommy Fury Venezuela Fury Pregnant Influencer

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