Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury confirm they are raising their children, Bambi and Midas, in the Catholic faith. The couple attends church most Sundays, citing the religion as a central pillar of their family life and upbringing.

Influencer Molly-Mae has publicly confirmed that she and her fiancé, boxer Tommy Fury, are raising their two young children within the Catholic faith. The couple, who share daughter Bambi, age three, and five-month-old son Midas, have stated that religious observance is a foundational element of their household. This confirmation comes after Molly-Mae discussed their spiritual life in a recent YouTube vlog, shedding light on how faith integrates into their daily routines and parenting philosophy.

Faith And Family Upbringing

Molly-Mae revealed that the family attends church services most Sundays, making the practice a consistent part of their week. She emphasized that while they strive for regularity, the commitment to the Catholic religion is driven largely by Tommy's personal convictions. The former Love Island star explained that because the faith is a huge factor in Tommy's life, it holds equal importance for her as they navigate raising their children together. She noted that it is vital for Bambi to understand the story behind the faith, ensuring that Catholicism becomes a natural part of her life from a young age.

Also read Tyson Fury Diagnosed With Schizophrenia in New Netflix Documentary

The significance of this religious upbringing was highlighted when Molly-Mae showed a nativity scene featuring Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus during a shopping haul segment. Her interest in displaying the statues suggested a desire to create a tangible connection to the faith within the home. Molly-Mae clarified that while they do not attend every single Sunday without fail, they make a concerted effort to be as religious as possible. This consistency reflects the couple's broader approach to maintaining traditional values within their modern family structure.

Religious Roots And Personal Practice

Tommy Fury has a deep-seated connection to the Catholic faith, rooted in his childhood experiences. He attended church regularly as a child and served as an altar boy alongside his brother, Roman. In previous interviews and documentaries, the boxer has been open about his spirituality, revealing that he speaks to God daily in some form. He has also credited Jesus for his success in the boxing ring, demonstrating that his faith is not just a cultural tradition but a personal source of strength and guidance. This background explains why religious education is such a priority for the couple.

Advertisement

Schooling And Educational Decisions

The decision to raise their children Catholic intersects with complex choices regarding their education. Earlier this year, Molly-Mae expressed hesitation about sending Bambi to traditional school, fearing she might lose her individuality or spark. She mentioned visiting potential schools and feeling undecided, noting that the system can be terrifying for parents who are highly protective. While she has not ruled out homeschooling, she also indicated a preference for Bambi to attend a Catholic school if she thrives in that environment. This balance reflects their desire to provide a strong moral foundation alongside formal education.

There was previously a clash between the couple over educational traditions stemming from Tommy's Traveller heritage, where some traditional views discourage formal schooling. However, Molly-Mae has since revealed that Bambi has started prep school, indicating a resolution or compromise in their approach. This development suggests that while they prioritize their Catholic values, they also recognize the importance of a structured educational setting for their daughter's future.

Wedding Venue And Religious Ceremonies

The couple's commitment to the Catholic faith extends to their planned wedding ceremony. In April 2024, before their brief split, they were reportedly viewing churches in Cheshire for a traditional Catholic wedding. Molly-Mae has expressed a strong desire to marry in a church in the UK, specifically mentioning venues in Cheshire or London. She described the search for the perfect location as a key part of their planning, aiming for a setting that reflects their shared beliefs and offers a meaningful backdrop for their union.