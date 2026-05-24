Mollie King shares stunning family holiday snaps in Greece with her cricket star partner Stuart Broad

Mollie King, the 38-year-old former Saturdays singer and BBC Radio 1 presenter, has shared a collection of glamorous holiday snaps with her cricket star partner Stuart Broad during a lavish family holiday in Greece. The couple, who have two daughters together, looked happy and relaxed as they spent quality time with their children. Mollie also revealed the heartbreaking reason why she and Stuart haven’t got married yet - her late father's absence. The singer has spoken publicly about the significance of having her father present at her wedding, and has been working to overcome her grief.

Mollie King , the 38-year-old former Saturdays singer and BBC Radio 1 presenter, looked incredible in a green bikini as she shared a gallery of Instagram snaps during a lavish family holiday in Greece on Sunday.

The singer and her cricket star partner Stuart Broad, 39, looked happier than ever as they spent quality time with their daughters Arabella, three, and 17-month-old Liliana. In the evenings, Mollie dressed to impress as she modelled an eye catching red long sleeved crop top and matching maxi skirt. Mollie and Stuart looked more loved-up than ever as they cosied up for another photo during the idyllic holiday.

She stunned in a white satin minidress while the cricketer rocked a short sleeved shirt and trousers. Mollie wrote: Over and out Greece! We adored every minute! It comes as Mollie revealed the heartbreaking reason why she and cricketer Stuart haven't got married - because she can't bear to have a wedding without her dad there.

Mollie and Stuart, first started dating in 2012 and split soon after, before getting back together in 2019. And Mollie's beloved father Stephen, tragically died of a brain tumour just 10 days after she gave birth to daughter Arabella and just three months after he had been diagnosed. A year later, Mollie undertook a gruelling 500k cycle from London to Hull in her dad's memory, in a bid to raise money for Comic Relief .

In an interview with The Times Mollie said: We do need to get married - it’s high up my priorities list. We want to do it soon, but it can take a while to prepare. I’ve dreamt of my wedding day since I was five. It happened so quickly, out of nowhere.

I was in the final stage of the pregnancy so it was incredibly tough. I’m so grateful Dad was able to meet my daughter and see me in this phase of my life. I can’t bear to think about my wedding without Dad being there. Elements like walking down the aisle without him I still struggle with.

There needs to be a gap so I can process it all. Mollie spent seven years in the Saturdays, who sold five million records in the UK and she’s been at Radio 1 for eight years





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mollie King Stuart Broad Celebrity News Family Holiday Greece Wedding Late Father Comic Relief

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Greece police chief placed on administrative leave as town prepares investigationChief Michael Wood of the Greece Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Town of Greece.

Read more »

Greece fire leads to closure of several area roadwaysGreece, N.Y. — Several roads are closed in Greece due to a large house fire on Bancroft Drive.Emergency responders are at the scene of the fire with crews worki

Read more »

Tourists take photos in Arachova, Greece, as snow cover declinesTourists take photos with the popular winter resort town of Arachova in the background, central Greece, on May 5, 2026. A chalet stands at the foothills of snow-covered Mount Parnassos in the popular winter resort town of Arachova, central Greece, on May 5, 2026. Water from melting snow flows down the slopes of Mount Parnassos at the Kelaria ski center in central Greece, on May 5, 2026.

Read more »

Two people have died from injuries after house fire in GreeceRochester, N.Y. — Two victims of Saturday's house fire on Bancroft Drive in Greece have died from their injuries, according to a Sunday statement from the Barna

Read more »