Mollie King shares health update after collapsing unconscious

Mollie King has spoken out in the wake of her recent health woes, revealing she was rushed to hospital after collapsing unconscious. She thanked fans for their support and admitted she must 'listen to her body' and 'slow down' in the wake of the medical emergency.

Mollie King has spoken out in the wake of her recent health woes , after revealing she was rushed to hospital after collapsing unconscious . After missing two weeks of radio work, on Monday she took to Instagram to explain how 'after coming home late from work, I suddenly collapsed unconscious on the bathroom floor at 4am, hitting my head and face as I fell.

' Following the shocking revelation, on Thursday she shared another post on the site in which she thanked fans for their support and admitted she must 'listen to her body' and 'slow down' in the wake of the medical emergency. She added that her focus was on being 'the best mum' to her daughters Annabella, three, and Liliana, 18 months, whom she shares with fiancé Stuart Broad.

She added a sweet clip showing her cosying up to one of her girls. In her new post, Mollie, 39, penned: 'I wanted to say how blown away I’ve been by all of your messages over the past 24 hours. So many of you have taken the time to get in touch and send your well wishes, and it honestly means the world...

'It’s been quite a tough time. I don’t know if you’re the same, but when something happens out of the blue and my body suddenly doesn’t do what I expect it to, it’s very easy for my mind to go into overdrive, trying to find answers and overthinking every little thing...

'I’m definitely not back to full speed yet, and I’m trying to remind myself that there’s no rush to be (please remind me of this next week! )...

'But if these past few weeks have taught me anything, it’s that sometimes I have to slow down and listen to what my body is telling me. 'I’ve spent so much of my life charging around at 100 miles an hour, probably driven in part by that little voice that always tells me I should be doing more, and juggling all the things that so many of us juggle every day, that it’s easy to forget we’re not invincible..

'I guess at some point if we don’t make time to stop, something has to give... 'I’m trying to do simple things now like getting into bed a bit earlier (it’s normally 11.30pm), putting my phone down, watching an episode of Rivals and allowing myself to properly switch off for 20 mins... 'If anyone has any other recommendations, please do send them my way!...

'I’ve always known that the most important thing in my life is my family, and being the best mum I can be to my two little girls. There is something really special about these quieter moments together that can get lost when life is moving at full speed.

'So right now, I’m trying to embrace a slightly different pace where I can. A bit of fresh air and focusing on getting my energy back. And honestly, that feels pretty good '. She added that her focus was on being 'the best mum' to her daughters Annabella, three, and Liliana, 18 months, whom she shares with husband Stuart Broad.

She added a sweet clip showing her cosying up to one of her girls In her original post, Mollie called the incident 'a huge shock,' and wrote 'I ended up being rushed to A&E.' Mollie went on to thank her fiancé, former England cricketer Stuart Broad who found her. She wrote: 'I keep thinking how grateful I am that I wasn’t on my own and had Stuart to bring me round after I fell...

'A huge thank you to Amy and Hannah at St George’s Hospital who were absolutely incredible, stitching me up so well, and even managed to see past the Looney Tunes pyjama top I arrived in (must be time to buy new pyjamas! ).

' 'It’s been a real wake-up call that I need to make some time to get my strength back, not just for my own health, but so I can be the best version of myself for my family too





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mollie King Health Woes Collapsing Unconscious Rushed To Hospital A&E Amy And Hannah At St George's Hospital Looney Tunes Pyjama Top Best Mum Family Quiet Moments Together Slow Down Listen To Body Get Strength Back Best Version Of Myself Family Too Fiancé Stuart Broad Daughters Annabella Three And Liliana 18 Months Celebrate Recent 39Th Birthday Spotting Daddy On A Big Screen First Outing In Two Weeks Matt Birthday Messages Kindness Slow Pace Embrace A Slightly Different Pace Fresh Air Focus On Getting Energy Back Best Version Of Myself For My Family Too

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