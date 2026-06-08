Mollie King Reveals She Collapsed Unconscious and Was Rushed to Hospital After Working into the Early Hours

BBC Radio 1 star Mollie King has revealed she was rushed to hospital after collapsing unconscious. The Saturdays star presents the afternoon slot on Radio 1 alongside Matt Edmondson as well as the weekly Future Pop show, but has been missing from the airwaves for two weeks.

BBC Radio 1 star Mollie King has revealed she was rushed to hospital after collapsing unconscious. The Saturdays star presents the afternoon slot on Radio 1 alongside Matt Edmondson as well as the weekly Future Pop show, but has been missing from the airwaves for two weeks.

Explaining her absence in an Instagram post on Monday, Mollie explained how 'after coming home late from work, I suddenly collapsed unconscious on the bathroom floor at 4am, hitting my head and face as I fell.

' She called the incident 'a huge shock,' and said 'I ended up being rushed to A&E.' Mollie went on to thank her fiancé, former England cricketer Stuart Broad who found her. 'I keep thinking how grateful I am that I wasn't on my own and had Stuart to bring me round after I fell,' she wrote.

BBC Radio 1 star Mollie King has revealed she was rushed to hospital after collapsing unconscious after working into the early hours Explaining her absence from work in an Instagram post on Monday, Mollie explained how 'after coming home late from work, I suddenly collapsed unconscious on the bathroom floor at 4am' 'A huge thank you to Amy and Hannah at St George's Hospital who were absolutely incredible, stitching me up so well, and even managed to see past the Looney Tunes pyjama top I arrived in (must be time to buy new pyjamas! ).

' 'It's been a real wake-up call that I need to make some time to get my strength back, not just for my own health, but so I can be the best version of myself for my family too. ' Mollie added that she was only able to get out and about on Sunday, to celebrate her recent 39th birthday with her daughters Annabella, three, and Liliana, 17 months. 'Yesterday was my first day doing anything social,' she explained.

'After what has felt like a very long two weeks, it was amazing to get out and spend time with my girls. We even had the surprise of spotting Daddy on a big screen, which made us all smile.

' 'Thank you so much to everyone who has checked in on me, and for all the lovely birthday messages too. Your kindness has meant so much. I can't wait to be back on the radio with Matt today.

' Mollie's last Radio 1 commitment before her frightening incident was presenting at Radio 1's Big Weekend, with the star sharing photos of the festival on Instagram two weeks ago. The star also recently opened up about the devastating impact her father Stephen's death has had on her for the past three years.

She explained in a new interview how she booked a C-section for her older daughter's birth so that her dying father would be able to meet his granddaughter. Mollie went on to thank her fiancé, former England cricketer Stuart Broad who found her.

'I keep thinking how grateful I am that I wasn't on my own,' she wrote The presenter said that she wanted to take the unpredictability out of her birth because her dad had a brain tumour and only had a couple of weeks to live. The star said that she found it difficult to tell the hospital staff why she wanted the C-section, but when she did, they booked her in straight away.

The Saturdays singer said that her dad saw her daughter, Annabella, once and then passed away 10 days later. Talking on the Happy Mum podcast last month, she said: 'So I was about six months pregnant. So I, so yeah, it happened in August. And I had seen my dad that morning.

'We had gone out for a walk with my dog and with Stuart as well. And everything seemed pretty fine, pretty normal. And then that evening, I had a call from my sister to say, Dad's not been very well at all.

'He's gone into hospital. I was like, Oh my gosh. Basically, over the next few days, we got the news that he had a brain tumour, which is obviously shocking because there was nothing.

'There were no signs. And you just don't know how to process it.

'And I think that I was trying to really get my head around it and come to terms with it. But also, I'm in this stage of like I'm pregnant. This is meant to be such a magical happy time.

Mollie shared a photo of herself and her youngest daughter enjoying a day out on Sunday, watching Stuart at work, explaining how it was her first outing in two weeks Mollie's last Radio 1 commitment before her frightening incident was presenting at Radio 1's Big Weekend, with the star sharing photos of the festival on Instagram two weeks ago 'And I was really worried that he wasn't going to meet Annabella. I was like, I can't have him not meet my kids.

'He's been such a present granddad, especially, and dad obviously, but like he was with my nephews, with my sisters all the time, like such a present granddad. 'And I was like, I just can't have him not meet my little girl. It can't be like that.

'And so because of that, I'd booked in to have a c-section. I was like, I just need to know that she is going to come out at a safe time, but I need her to meet da





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Mollie King BBC Radio 1 Collapsed Unconscious Hospital Stuart Broad The Saturdays Future Pop Show Radio 1'S Big Weekend

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