Mollie King Reveals Hospitalization After Collapse and Reflects on Father's Passing

BBC Radio 1's Mollie King disclosed she was hospitalized after collapsing unconscious at home, crediting her fiancé Stuart Broad for his support. The incident led to a two-week hiatus from her radio show. In the same emotional statement, King revisited the difficult decision to schedule a C-section so her dying father could meet her first daughter, sharing details from a recent podcast interview.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King , known for her work with The Saturdays and her afternoon show with Matt Edmondson, has shared a harrowing personal experience.

She revealed that she collapsed unconscious at her home in the early hours of the morning, resulting in a rushed trip to the hospital. The incident, which occurred after she returned late from work, left her with injuries from the fall and prompted a period of recovery away from her radio duties. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she detailed the frightening event, expressing gratitude for her fiancé, former England cricketer Stuart Broad, who was present and helped her.

She also thanked the medical staff at St George's Hospital for their care. The experience served as a wake-up call for her to prioritize her health and strength, not only for herself but also for her family, including her two young daughters. After two weeks of absence, she made her first social outing to celebrate her 39th birthday with her children, marking a step towards recovery and a return to work.

Additionally, the post touched on her recent public discussion about the profound impact of her father's death three years prior. She recounted the emotional decision toschedule a C-section for the birth of her older daughter to ensure her terminally ill father could meet his granddaughter before he passed away. This decision, made during a challenging pregnancy, underscored her deep familial bonds and the difficult choices she faced during that time.

The narrative weaves together a recent health scare with a past loss, highlighting themes of resilience, family, and personal well-being





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Mollie King collapses at home, rushed to hospital after working lateBBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King reveals she collapsed unconscious at home, was rushed to A&E, and thanks fiancé Stuart Broad for help. She also opens up about father's death and scheduling C-section for her daughter to meet him.

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