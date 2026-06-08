Mollie King collapses at home, rushed to hospital after working late

BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King reveals she collapsed unconscious at home, was rushed to A&E, and thanks fiancé Stuart Broad for help. She also opens up about father's death and scheduling C-section for her daughter to meet him.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King has shared a frightening health scare with her followers, revealing that she collapsed unconscious at home and required emergency hospital treatment.

The 39-year-old singer and broadcaster, known for her work on the afternoon slot alongside Matt Edmondson and the Future Pop show, has been absent from the airwaves for two weeks. In a candid Instagram post on Monday, King detailed the incident that occurred after she returned home late from work. She explained that at 4 am, she suddenly lost consciousness and fell onto the bathroom floor, hitting her head and face.

The fall left her with injuries that required stitches, and she was rushed to A&E. King described the event as a huge shock and expressed gratitude that her fiancé, former England cricketer Stuart Broad, was there to revive her. She wrote, I keep thinking how grateful I am that I wasnt on my own and had Stuart to bring me round after I fell.

King also thanked the medical staff at St Georges Hospital, including nurses Amy and Hannah, who treated her with exceptional care. She humorously noted that they managed to work around her Looney Tunes pajama top, adding that it might be time to buy new pajamas. The incident has served as a wake-up call for King, who realized she needs to prioritize her health and strength.

She stated, Its been a real wake-up call that I need to make some time to get my strength back, not just for my own health, but so I can be the best version of myself for my family too. King shared that her recovery has been slow, and she only ventured out for the first time in two weeks on Sunday to celebrate her 39th birthday with her daughters, Annabella, three, and Liliana, 17 months.

She described the outing as amazing, noting that they even spotted her fiancé Stuart Broad on a big screen, which brought smiles to their faces. King expressed her appreciation for the supportive messages she received and said she looks forward to returning to the radio with Matt Edmondson. Her last Radio 1 commitment before the incident was presenting at Radio 1s Big Weekend, where she shared photos from the festival two weeks prior.

In addition to her recent health scare, King has also opened up about the emotional toll of losing her father, Stephen, three years ago. In a previous interview on the Happy Mum podcast, she revealed that she scheduled a C-section for her first daughter Annabellas birth to ensure her dying father could meet his granddaughter. Her father had been diagnosed with a brain tumor and had only weeks to live.

King explained that she struggled to convey her reasons to the hospital staff but eventually they understood and booked the C-section. Her father was able to see Annabella once before passing away 10 days later. King reflected on that period, saying she was about six months pregnant when her dads condition deteriorated.

She recalled a seemingly normal morning walk with her dog and Stuart, only to receive a call from her sister that evening saying her father was unwell and had been hospitalized. Over the next few days, they learned of the brain tumor, which came as a shock because there had been no signs. King grappled with the coexistence of joy and grief.

She was determined that her father would meet her child, as he had been a present grandparent to her sisters children. She said, I was like, I just cant have him not meet my little girl. It cant be like that. So I booked in to have a C-section.

I was like, I just need to know that she is going to come out at a safe time, but I need her to meet dad. Kings story highlights the challenges of balancing personal health, family responsibilities, and a demanding career. Her recent collapse underscores the importance of self-care, especially for those with busy schedules. As she recovers, she is focusing on regaining her strength and spending quality time with her loved ones.

Fans and colleagues alike have expressed their support, and King is determined to return to the airwaves soon, bringing her characteristic energy and warmth back to Radio 1





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