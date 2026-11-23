Confiant says tapping a MoldyRoost ad can infect a vulnerable iPhone with malware that searches Apple Notes for crypto wallet recovery phrases.

The campaign used at least 480 ad domains to target users in more than 47 countries and could infect a vulnerable iPhone with a single tap.

Hackers are using fake ads to spread malware that can steal crypto wallet recovery phrases from vulnerable iPhones, cybersecurity company Confiant said Friday.the campaign MoldyRoost, linked at least 480 ad domains to it between May 12 and Nov. 17. The ads targeted users in more than 47 countries.

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“Just loading the landing page of a MoldyRoost ad on a vulnerable iPhone is enough to get infected,” Confiant said in its report.to target visitors to fake crypto sites. MoldyRoost bought ads to spread the same tool on sites unrelated to crypto, where tapping an ad could expose a recovery phrase saved on a vulnerable iPhone. Coruna can search Apple Notes for wallet seed phrases and read QR codes in saved images.

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A thief who gets a seed phrase can use those words to open the wallet on another device and move the funds. The campaign also used DarkSword, another tool that can steal wallet data, which Google researchers also warned of in March.iPhone users to update their software and keep seed phrases out of Notes, photos and screenshots. It also advised avoiding unfamiliar links and using a hardware wallet for larger holdings.