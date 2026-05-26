Mokumokuren confirms final arc for horror manga, Netflix hit series loses awards recognition

The story revolves around supernatural spirits taking the form of deceased friends, and a main character struggling with loneliness, resulting in spine-tingling scenarios. Despite no awards, the series gained popularity among anime and horror fans alike.

When it comes to horror in the anime world, finding spooky stories can be tough as various horror manga often don't get the chance to hit the screen.

However, a twisted tale based on a horror manga was able to buck this trend and became a major hit for Netflix. The author, Mokumokuren, confirmed the manga was in its final arc, but there is no hint on how the series will end. Despite no awards for the anime, the series resonated with anime fans and presented an interesting, psychological tale that blended skin-crawling elements with riveting characterization





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anime Horror Netflix Horror Manga Epic Win For Anime And Horror Fans Mokumokuren Wild Zero Cycle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix's May 2026 Release Calendar: A Summer of New Movies and TV ShowsNetflix is celebrating summer a little earlier than usual this year with a parade of new movies and TV shows set to debut in May. The streamer has lined up a slew of high-profile new and returning TV shows, including The Four Seasons season 2 starring Tina Fey and Colman Domingo, a new Lord of the Flies-inspired series on a group of young people in the South Bronx, and a bold and stylish series that was unfairly axed by Netflix after only one season. Other notable additions include a show starring Nicole Kidman, a dark comedy series, and a sitcom with multiple comedic voices.

Read more »

Las Vegas Raiders Official: Crosby Staying At Home Despite Injury With Elevated ExpectationThe Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby, despite undergoing offseason surgery, has showed up for organized team activities (OTAs), becoming the first player in the building every day and being one of the most engaged players during meetings.

Read more »

Ladies First Tops Netflix Global ChartsComedy film achieves major streaming success on Netflix despite largely negative reviews from critics

Read more »

Ladies First Tops Global Charts as Netflix's Most-Watched MovieLadies First is currently the most-watched movie on Netflix worldwide, cementing its grip on the streaming service. The R-rated comedy debuted on Netflix on May 22 and has since taken over the streamer's top spot, holding it for two days. Despite not seeing positive reviews, the movie has found success as Netflix's most-watched movie worldwide, with a decent audience score of 68%. The comedy stars Sacha Baron Cohen as a misogynistic ladies' man who wakes up in a world where gender rules have been reversed.

Read more »