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Moisture increases into the middle of the workweek

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Moisture increases into the middle of the workweek
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Drier conditions moved into New Mexico today with mostly seasonable temperatures. Overnight, temperatures will drop to near seasonable but chilly to cold statewide. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for much of eastern New Mexico into the mid-morning hours Monday.

Drier conditions moved into New Mexico today with mostly seasonable temperatures. Overnight, temperatures will drop to near seasonable but chilly to cold statewide. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for much of eastern New Mexico into the mid-morning hours Monday.

Conditions will gradually improve Monday as the fog dissipates and drier air continues to move into the region. Afternoon temperatures will begin to recover, with highs generally reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. By Tuesday, increasing southwest flow ahead of an approaching upper-level disturbance will bring an increase of cloud cover, breezy conditions, and the next opportunity for precipitation.

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Showers are expected to develop late Tuesday and continue into early Wednesday, with the greatest precipitation potential across western and northern New Mexico. Higher elevations could receive accumulating snowfall, while lower elevations will primarily see rain. Some slick travel conditions may develop across mountain passes and higher terrain. By Thursday, conditions are expected to improve as the disturbance moves away and drier air returns. Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc.

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