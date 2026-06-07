Moisture Could Bring Tropical Development to Southeast

AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring the Gulf of Mexico, southwestern Atlantic and western Caribbean for possible tropical development into mid-June. Moisture from North America could bring tropical systems to the Southeast.

Whether systems in the Gulf of Mexico turn tropical or not, moisture could be on the way for the Southeast . While it has been a quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season, Accu Weather hurricane experts are monitoring for possible tropical development into mid-June.

Less favorable conditions will remain across the Atlantic over the coming days. The main factor resulting in less favorable conditions is disruptive breezes known as wind shear. These disruptive winds can suppress any tropical development. While there aren't any imminent areas being watched over the coming days, AccuWeather hurricane experts continue to keep an eye on the Gulf, southwestern Atlantic and western Caribbean, which are favorable areas for development based on climatology for June.

"Several fronts can dip southward from North America and stall across portions of the region. Tropical systems can occasionally develop along stalled fronts and strengthen if they become detached from the frontal boundary," Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva explained. Towards the middle of the month, there are indications of a low-pressure area forming in the Gulf or western Caribbean, which could possibly be steered north into the United States.

With wind shear expected to decrease and warm ocean water across the region, it's possible that there could be more favorable conditions for tropical development.

"Should the storm form, along with the risk of flash flooding, downpours could be directed into some drought-stricken areas of the eastern U.S. near and shortly after the middle of the month, adds Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. An overall suppressed hurricane season is expected across the Atlantic this season. One of the main factors expected to suppress Atlantic tropical activity this season is the Between 11-16 named storms are forecast this season, which includes four to seven hurricanes.

Of those storms, three to five are expected to affect the U.S. directly.are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.





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Gulf Of Mexico Atlantic Hurricane Season Tropical Development Moisture Southeast

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