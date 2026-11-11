Mohsen Rezaei Demands US Capitulation as Iran Peace Talks Stall

Iran's Mohsen Rezaei insists Washington must meet seven conditions, including war reparations, before peace talks can begin as Qatar mediates between the two sides.

Mohsen Rezaei, a Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general and secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Monday that the United States must 'surrender' to Iran's demands for unconditional concessions before peace negotiations can begin. His remarks came as Iran's leadership publicly rejected reports of progress toward a settlement with Washington, and as Qatar continued its efforts to bring the two sides together.

The statement was a direct response to comments made the same day by President Donald Trump, who said Iran's military is 'effectively over'. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described Iran as 'devastated' and said the country is in the weakest position it has been in 'a very, very long time'. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss Qatar's mediation between Washington and Tehran.

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Seven Conditions Shape Iran Peace Talks Demands

Iran's position is that the United States must accept seven conditions before any further talks can be held. According to the source, those conditions include everything Washington agreed to in the June Memorandum of Understanding, known as the MOU, which briefly halted hostilities before Iran broke it.

Beyond the MOU terms, Iran is demanding major additional concessions, including war reparations paid by the United States to Iran. The source states that Iran would offer nothing in return beyond a vague promise to begin negotiating for peace after receiving the money and political concessions from Washington.

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Al-Thani said Qatar had received 'positive responses' from both Washington and Tehran to its latest mediation efforts, and he described his meeting with Trump as 'positive'. Iranian officials, however, have denied any progress toward limited peace goals. One such goal is a rumored proposal for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping in exchange for the United States releasing $8 billion in frozen assets.

Rezaei Claims US Weakness After Midterm Results

Mohsen Rezaei argues that the Democrat victory in the United States midterm elections has weakened Washington's position, and Iranian officials appear emboldened by that outcome. Tehran regards the result as a major victory for itself, according to the source.

In a post, Rezaei told Washington that it had lost the war and the election, claiming that Vance had conceded, Rubio was heading for the exit, Hegseth was about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander had become a podcaster. He also asked who in Washington Iran needed to reach with its message, warning that starting a war would bring a devastating response.

Rezaei also urged the United States to stop what he called fake news about imaginary talks and to accept what he termed the West Asian new order. These claims have not been confirmed by the United States government in the source material.

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Rezaei Background and Strait of Hormuz Threats

Mohsen Rezaei was appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in August 2026, and his appointment brought a belligerent tone to Iran's top security post. He is one of the founders of the IRGC, which is designated as a terrorist organization, and he is wanted for arrest by INTERPOL in connection with a 1994 bomb attack in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.

Shortly after taking the post, Rezaei vowed to attack U.S. military ships and planes, as well as commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, until Iran's demands are met. The source notes that his battle plans during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s led to a huge number of Iranian soldiers being killed, which makes him a controversial figure.

Rezaei has been an outspoken opponent of peace deals with the United States, including the MOU. He insists that American capitulation is the only basis for ending the war, a position that leaves the prospects for talks between Washington, Tehran, and Doha uncertain.