Sayed Mohassib Arrested in Rachel Frislid Murder Case Following Surveillance Footage Evidence

Mohassib faces murder charges for the killing of Rachel Frislid in Sayville. The suspect was a school aide in Brooklyn and former NYPD employee with a history of mental health issues.

Sayed Mohassib, age twenty-seven, was taken into custody on Saturday, November 7, and formally charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon in New York. Suffolk County Police Department authorities identified him as the primary suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the scene of the crime. The investigation into the death of Rachel Frislid has concluded with his arrest, marking a significant development in the case that has shaken the Long Island community.

Surveillance video allegedly captured Mohassib disposing of trash bags near his residence on the evening of September 3. This timeframe coincides with when Rachel Frislid, a sixty-two-year-old woman, was killed inside her home in Sayville. The footage provided investigators with crucial visual evidence that linked Mohassib directly to the location and timing of the fatal attack on the victim.

Also read Suspect Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Brooklyn Jogger Katie Suarez

Family members discovered the victim at her Sayville residence on the evening of September 3. Investigators initially suspected her ex-boyfriend was responsible for the fatal stabbing attack before shifting focus to the current suspect. The sudden change in investigative direction highlights the complexity of the case and the importance of physical evidence in identifying the perpetrator.

Mohassib was employed as a school aide at an elementary school in Brooklyn at the time of his arrest. His employment status has been severely impacted by the ongoing criminal proceedings, prompting immediate action from his employer. A representative for the school district stated that the safety of students remains their top priority during this turbulent period, emphasizing the institution's commitment to community welfare.

Advertisement

The district suspended the individual immediately and announced plans to terminate his employment pending the outcome of the conviction. They confirmed they are supporting the New York Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in their investigation as needed. This swift response reflects the serious nature of the charges and the potential risk posed by the accused while on the job.

Reports indicate that Mohassib previously worked as an employee of the New York Police Department in 2022. He served in that role for approximately one month before requesting a transfer to the military. A police source told NBC News that he was ultimately discharged from military service due to mental health concerns, adding another layer of complexity to the background of the suspect.

Multiple students at the Brooklyn elementary school where Mohassib worked have provided unsettling accounts of his behavior prior to the arrest. One student described him as acting strangely and seemed off during interactions. Another student noted that he frequently appeared nervous and worried in the classroom environment. These observations add context to the background checks conducted during the investigation.

Two other students spoke to news outlets, claiming they observed the school aide talking to himself. These accounts suggest a pattern of erratic behavior that may have been visible to colleagues and children alike. The consistency of these reports raises questions about oversight and the vetting processes used to employ individuals in close contact with minors.

Advertisement

During the investigation, detectives spoke with the suspect regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of Rachel Frislid. Mohassib allegedly told authorities that he did not remember attacking her. However, he reportedly recalled realizing he was covered in blood after the attack. This partial admission provides investigators with critical insights into his state of mind and actions following the incident.

It is currently not clear if he has entered a formal plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest on November 7. The New York Police Department had no additional updates to share when contacted by reporters. The investigation continues as authorities process the evidence and prepare for upcoming court appearances, ensuring all legal procedures are followed meticulously.

The case has drawn significant media attention due to the tragic nature of the crime and the background of the suspect. As the legal proceedings unfold, the focus remains on securing a conviction and providing justice for the victim and her family. The community awaits further developments with a mix of relief and apprehension regarding the outcomes of the trial.