Mohammed Khan denies conspiracy to produce methamphetamine linked to secret labs in Warwickshire. Five Mexican nationals and others face charges in the alleged drug manufacturing plot.

Mohammed Khan appeared via video link this morning to formally deny allegations that he participated in a sophisticated drug manufacturing conspiracy. The charges relate to secret methamphetamine production sites discovered on two separate farms in rural Warwickshire. This case has drawn comparisons to the popular television series Breaking Bad due to the clandestine nature of the laboratories found by authorities.

Details of the Meth Production Allegations

Khan, aged thirty-six and resident of Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to produce methamphetamine. The alleged offenses spanned a period between February and October 2026. Prosecutors allege that Khan conspired with five Mexican nationals who were previously arrested in connection with a lab in Warwickshire. Three additional men were charged alongside Khan last month as the investigation expanded to a second location.

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Methamphetamine is classified as a Class A drug in the United Kingdom. It is available in pill or powder form and is known for its high addictiveness. Medical warnings indicate that use can lead to severe psychosis, heart attacks, or strokes. The drug gained notoriety through its central role in Breaking Bad, which depicted a chemistry teacher turning to manufacturing the substance.

Stakeholder Positions and Defendant Claims

The five Mexican nationals accused of the conspiracy include Alejandro Ambriz Dimas, aged forty-five. The other defendants are Victor Ramirez, aged forty-seven, Fausto Beltran, aged thirty-three, Lioncio Moso Borja, aged thirty-seven, and Jose Nunez Angolo, aged forty-four. All are from the Sinaloa region of north-west Mexico, with Dimas being the exception.

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These men initially appeared at Warwick Crown Court in September. They have claimed that they were legitimately working as chefs and builders on the farm where they were residing. Law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency, alongside Warwickshire Police, arrested the group during a raid on the property. The operation involved multiple emergency services responding to intelligence regarding illegal activities.

Evidence Found at Crime Scenes

Police released images from the alleged crystal meth lab in Warwickshire showing a dingy basement. The scene contained at least three gas canisters, large plastic tubs, and various containers. Metal tubing connected several of the containers, indicating a complex setup for chemical processing. Investigators described the laboratory as professionally constructed, a detail that officials have cited as concerning.

Knights Court directed that Khan will appear again via video link on December 11 for the next hearing. Judge Kristina Montgomery KC presided over the appearance. The prosecution continues to build its case regarding the coordination between the Birmingham resident and the international group of suspects.

Wider Impact and Legal Consequences

Three other men charged last month include Kenneth Burton, Paul Harkness Mawby, and Anthony Devine. All three are aged thirty-four and reside in North Yorkshire. They made initial appearances at Teesside Magistrates' Court on October 24. Their case is scheduled to return to court shortly following the recent developments.

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During earlier proceedings, it was revealed that a second laboratory had been uncovered at another isolated farm. This second site is part of the same alleged conspiracy managed by the group. The emergence of such facilities has prompted strong reactions from law enforcement leadership.

Graeme Biggar, Director General of the National Crime Agency, addressed the situation in a press conference last week. He stated that the emergence of professional meth labs in the UK is deeply worrying. While crystal meth has historically been imported, domestic production represents a significant escalation in criminal capability and threat to public safety.