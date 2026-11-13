Mohammed Alfatih Naim Extradition Plot Hamas Europe

German prosecutors allege Mohammed Alfatih Naim plotted Hamas attacks in Europe. The UK resident faces extradition after weapons transport accusations. Details on his asylum history and role.

Mohammed Alfatih Naim, a British resident formerly granted asylum, faces imminent extradition to Germany on serious terrorism allegations. Prosecutors accuse the father of four of playing a central role in a Hamas plot to attack Jewish or Israeli targets in Europe. The alleged scheme aims to coincide with the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel. This development signals a potential strategic shift for the group from fundraising to active violent operations on the continent.

Weapons Transport And Alleged Plot

German prosecutors allege that Naim facilitated the movement of firearms across borders to support planned violence. He is accused of receiving five handguns and ammunition during a handover at Berlin's Hasenheide park on July 28 last year. The indictment states that he then transported these weapons to Vienna on August 1, where he stored them in a facility alongside disguise materials. Items recovered included magazines, a scarf, a hat, and gloves intended for operatives involved in the suspected attack. On August 25, authorities detected a forged Greek identity document and driving licence in his possession when he flew back into Berlin. Naim is scheduled to face separate prosecution from the seven other suspects currently in German custody.

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Bodyguard For Ismail Haniyeh

Legal documents detail Naim's extensive history with the highest levels of Hamas leadership before entering the UK. He served as a personal bodyguard for then-Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, a position that required special trust within the top leadership. Photographs from 2006 and 2007 show Naim standing beside Haniyeh in Gaza, confirming his proximity to the group's commander. He is also the son of Bassem Naim, a senior member of the Hamas Politburo who served as a health minister in Gaza under the first Hamas-led government. Sources indicate that Naim acted as Haniyeh's security chief regularly and was frequently pictured alongside him during that period.

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UK Asylum And Controversial History

Naim's presence in Britain raises significant questions regarding national security and immigration protocols. He is believed to have entered the UK illegally before being granted asylum in 2015. His asylum claim cited persecution by Egypt, a justification that critics argue ignores his public record in the Middle East. By 2015, his role in Haniyeh's personal security team was widely known in the region. Additionally, he had previously been arrested in Egypt for operating tunnels allegedly used to smuggle gold into Gaza. Despite these factors, he settled in Birmingham and obtained citizenship six years ago, where he lived in a cul-de-sac in the Kings Heath suburb with his family.

Confession Video And Recent Conviction

Recent court proceedings have uncovered damning evidence linking Naim to the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. Police recovered a pre-recorded video on an SD card from his home in Birmingham. In the four-and-a-half-minute monologue, Naim appeared masked and armed in front of a Hamas flag. He promised revenge for Israel's actions in Gaza, consistent with the group's propaganda goals. A red polo shirt found in his wardrobe matches the garment worn by the speaker in the video. This confession evidence emerged alongside his recent conviction for a non-terrorist related attack outside his home on a visiting bailiff, which revealed the broader context of his legal troubles last autumn.