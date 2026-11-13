Mohammed Alfatih Extradition: Hamas Bodyguard Accused of UK-Based Terror Plot

Mohammed Alfatih, a former Hamas leader's bodyguard living in Birmingham, faces extradition to Germany for alleged role in planning attacks on October 7 anniversary.

Mohammed Alfatih, a British resident and former bodyguard to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, faces imminent extradition to Germany to answer charges related to a alleged terrorist conspiracy. The father-of-four is accused of facilitating the transport of firearms and ammunition from Berlin to Vienna to support a planned massacre in Europe. This plot is suspected to coincide with the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel. The revelation follows his recent conviction for a separate, non-terror related assault on a bailiff outside his Birmingham home.

Weapon Transport and Berlin Network

German prosecutors allege that Alfatih played a central logistical role in a network of at least eight operatives. On July 28 of last year, he is accused of receiving a consignment of five handguns during a handover at Berlin's Hasenheide Park. By August 1, he allegedly transported these weapons to a storage facility in Vienna, where they were stashed alongside disguise materials including scarves, hats, and gloves. This movement of arms was part of a broader effort to equip the cell for upcoming operations.

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Preparation and Video Confession Evidence

Investigators claim Alfatih continued to stockpile resources by returning to Berlin on August 25. During a customs check, officials discovered a forged Greek identity document and driving licence in his possession. That evening, he allegedly met an operative to receive a new consignment of ammunition. German authorities also recovered a pre-recorded confession video from an SD card seized from him. In the four-and-a-half-minute monologue, a masked Alfatih appeared with guns in front of a Hamas flag, promising revenge for actions in Gaza.

Background and Asylum Status Controversy

Alfatih, the son of senior Hamas member Bassem Naim, has been living in a cul-de-sac in Birmingham with his wife and three children since receiving asylum in 2015. He originally cited persecution by Egypt to gain entry, despite his past role in the personal security team of Ismail Haniyeh. Questions have arisen regarding how he settled in the UK and obtained citizenship six years ago, given his public history as a bodyguard and an arrest in Egypt for operating a tunnel used to smuggle gold. He is believed to be the only person based in Britain to have allegedly participated in such Hamas operations.

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Target Selection and Cell Composition

The primary targets for the alleged cell were identified as Israeli diplomats, Jewish community centers, and pro-Israel demonstrations. The arsenal assembled for these attacks included a fully automatic assault rifle, eight Glock 26 semi-automatic pistols, and more than 600 rounds of live ammunition. Alongside Alfatih, German authorities have arrested seven other suspected members. This group includes two German citizens, a Dane, a Bulgarian, and three Lebanese nationals, all of whom are currently in German custody awaiting trial.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Alfatih is scheduled to be prosecuted in Germany separately from the other seven defendants. His extradition proceedings are now underway following his conviction for attacking a bailiff last autumn. The case highlights significant security concerns regarding the integration of individuals with known terrorist links into British society. German authorities continue to build their case against the broader network, while Alfatih faces the prospect of a lengthy imprisonment in Europe for his alleged role in planning a major attack on the continent.