Mohammed Alfatih: Birmingham Terror Suspect's Past as Hamas Bodyguard Revealed

Mohammed Alfatih faces extradition after UK conviction. German prosecutors allege he plotted terrorist attacks in Europe while living in Birmingham under an asylum claim.

Mohammed Alfatih, a resident of a quiet cul-de-sac in Birmingham's Kings Heath district, now faces extradition to Germany on serious terror charges. German prosecutors allege that the father-of-four acted as the alleged ringleader of a European terror plot between 2023 and 2025. Neighbors previously described him as a softly spoken IT consultant who posed no threat to the local community near the Hare and Hounds pub.

Alleged Terror Plot Details

Berlin prosecutors accuse Alfatih of transporting weapons and ammunition from Berlin to a storage facility in Vienna. This material was reportedly destined for a planned attack targeting Jews or Israeli diplomats. The timing of the proposed violence was allegedly set to coincide with the second anniversary of the October 7 slaughter. Authorities state this would have been the first Hamas attack on mainland Europe had it not been foiled.

Also read Mohammed Alfatih Extradition: Hamas Bodyguard Accused of UK-Based Terror Plot

German investigators, acting on a tip-off from Mossad, rounded up several suspects to dismantle the cell. The indictment indicates Alfatih made numerous journeys to Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar during the alleged planning period. These locations are described by prosecutors as home to Hamas command centers outside of Gaza.

UK Conviction and Legal History

Alfatih was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday for a violent attack on a bailiff. Court footage captured him armed with a knife, lunging toward Kevin Bucknall as he sat in the driver's seat of his van. This domestic conviction has triggered current extradition proceedings against him.

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During his trial in the UK, Alfatih claimed he left Gaza for the UK in 2014 and was granted asylum the following year. He stated that his wife joined him in 2016, and the couple were granted British citizenship in 2020. He also mentioned having a child from an earlier relationship and three children under the age of ten with his current spouse.

Contested Biography and Background

Born in Elangen, Germany, Alfatih told jurors he endured a tough childhood in Gaza as one of seven siblings. He alleged he was shot twice by Israeli soldiers, the second incident occurring while he sought hospital treatment in Alexandria, Egypt. There, he claimed to have met his wife, who worked as a nurse.

While Alfatih stated he studied logistics management in Egypt, Middle East press reports suggest he was held for five months for allegedly operating a weapons-smuggling tunnel into Gaza. He told the court he was tortured for 25 days during captivity, resulting in a weight loss of almost nine stone.

Birmingham Business and Financial Fluctuations

Alfatih established an IT business in Birmingham in 2018 with a friend met at an evening college. A former business partner revealed that the company bank account was flagged by Lloyds Bank officials due to international payments. The partner stated he was furious when the account was closed and that Alfatih failed to provide explanations before disappearing from contact.

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Professional profiles suggest Alfatih worked in IT for a catering company and previously at Virgin Trains, Samsung, and Direct Line. The contrast between his quiet professional life in the UK and the serious allegations from German authorities highlights the complex legal situation he now faces.