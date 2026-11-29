Mohamed Yusuf, a 51-year-old Somali American Uber driver, has died from injuries sustained during a violent attack by a passenger in Minnesota, prompting outrage and legal charges against the suspect.

Mohamed Yusuf, a 51-year-old Somali American Uber driver and Minnesota resident, has died following a violent assault committed by a passenger earlier this month. Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Minnesota confirmed the death of Yusuf on Saturday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center, marking the tragic end to a battle for his life that began on Nov. 14.

Violent Attack and Fatal Injuries in Blaine

Yusuf succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident in the Minneapolis suburb of Blaine, Minn. Authorities reported that the 51-year-old driver was strangled with a seatbelt, run over by his own vehicle, and subsequently abandoned in a ditch by the attacker. The severity of these injuries ultimately led to his death, prompting an immediate and widespread response from the local community and advocacy groups.

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Charges Filed Against Driver Samit Apurva Patel

Samit Apurva Patel, 25, was arrested and charged earlier this month with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in connection with the assault. Court documents indicate that Patel picked up a ride with Yusuf and engaged in a phone call with Yusuf's brother, who is also an Uber driver. During this call, the brother heard Patel explicitly state that he did not like the name Mohamed, a detail that has drawn significant attention to the incident.

The communication took a violent turn shortly after, with Yusuf's brother reporting that he heard his sibling screaming in Somali. The screams indicated that Yusuf was being choked with a belt and run over by the car. These audio details from the phone call served as crucial evidence in the initial investigation and subsequent criminal charges filed against Patel.

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Community Grief and CAIR Minnesota Response

CAIR Minnesota released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss of Yusuf, extending heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and the broader community of drivers who supported him. The advocacy group highlighted the pain felt by fellow drivers and community members who stood with Yusuf during his struggle. This outpouring of support reflects the strong bonds within the Somali American community, which is the largest in the United States and heavily concentrated in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Mustafa Osman, Yusuf's 51-year-old eldest son and oldest of his five children, shared personal details about his father's life and dedication. Osman noted that Yusuf arrived in the United States in 1993 and worked as a driver for many years. The tragedy has sparked fear and anxiety within the Somali community, raising concerns about safety and hostility faced by Muslim drivers in the region.

Official Investigations and Next Steps in Justice

Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding Yusuf's death, but the legal proceedings against Patel remain active. An attorney representing Patel also did not provide an immediate response to inquiries about the case status.

The incident has highlighted the vulnerabilities faced by gig economy workers and the need for enhanced safety measures in the transportation sector. As the legal process moves forward, the community continues to grapple with the loss of a respected member and father. The charges against Patel stand as a critical step in the pursuit of justice for Mohamed Yusuf and the thousands of drivers who rely on their vehicles for livelihood.