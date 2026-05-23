Mohamed Salah on final Anfield appearance tells Liverpool boss 'you better win next year'

Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool boss Arne Slot and his team-mates 'you better win next year' ahead of his final appearance for the club on Sunday. Salah is set to bring the curtain down on an illustrious, record-breaking nine-year spell at Anfield, where he became the club's third-highest goalscorer of all time with 255. The Egyptian star and Andy Robertson will bow out after Liverpool's home match against Brentford at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah told Liverpool boss Arne Slot and his team-mates 'you better win next year' ahead of his final appearance for the club on Sunday.

Salah is set to bring the curtain down on an illustrious, record-breaking nine-year spell at Anfield, where he became the club's third-highest goalscorer of all time with 255. The Egyptian star and Andy Robertson will bow out after Liverpool's home match against Brentford at Anfield. Both Salah and Robertson were presented with gifts at the Reds' training ground before their final appearance with Slot addressing the pair.

Salah expressed his emotions before departing the club, saying 'I don't want to be emotional today, because tomorrow is going to be an emotional day.

' He added, 'But, I really appreciate every moment I've had at this club. I've had a great time with all of you, and it's something I will take with me in the future, so thank you very much. Hopefully, I'll see you soon again.

' After Robertson spoke, Salah quickly interjected to add a final message to Slot and his team-mates. 'Wait, one more thing I want to say,' Salah said. 'Being in Liverpool, winning for Liverpool and winning games is the best thing that could happen to you. I think this is the best club in the world when you win something and the worst club in the world when you lose.

So you better win next year.

' Salah had last week caused controversy with a social media post that appeared to take aim at Slot, as he called for the return of Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal football'. He wrote: 'I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there.

Slot paid tribute to Salah and Andy Robertson ahead of their final matches for Liverpool, saying 'Nothing makes me prouder than that... Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.

That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. I will do everything I can to make that happen.

' Sorry Salah. But Slot will only remember the goal-scoring machine version of Salah despite their disputes this season. Salah scored 32 league goals last season to help Liverpool to Premier League title





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