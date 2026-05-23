Mohamed Salah bids emotional farewell to Liverpool, urges team to 'win next year'

Mohamed Salah, the gifted striker, has addressed his Liverpool teammates and manager before his final appearance. He urged his team-mates to win next year and expressed his gratitude towards the club and his teammates after a nine-year spell. Salah also compared Liverpool to a 'heavy metal band' and hoped for their success in future seasons under new management.

Mohamed Salah , Liverpool legend, has expressed his emotions before parting ways with the club, telling his manager Arne Slot and teammates 'you better win next year' in reference to his final match .

Salah, who holds the club's third-highest goalscoring record, will be departing Anfield after a nine-year spell, while Robertson will also be bowing out. Salah and Robertson both made emotional speeches before their final appearance, Salah thanking the fans and Slots' leadership. Salah also expressed hope for Liverpool's success under a new manager, hoping for the return of 'heavy metal football.





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Mohamed Salah Arne Slot Liverpool Final Match Biding Farewell Emotional Speech Winning Next Year Thankfulness

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