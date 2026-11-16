78-year-old developer Mohamed Hadid announces his engagement to Keni Silva at the Vogue Arabia Ball in Dubai on November 13, marking his third marriage.

Development mogul Mohamed Hadid has officially announced his engagement to Keni Silva during the inaugural Vogue Arabia Ball held in Dubai on Friday, November 13. The 78-year-old businessman and father of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid revealed his impending third marriage at the prestigious event, showcasing a sparkling diamond ring on his partner's finger.

Silva, aged 43, attended the gala wearing a bridal-inspired ivory gown that complemented the romantic nature of the announcement. The Russian model, who is also a former reality television star and certified divorce coach, used the high-profile platform to share her perspective on finding love later in life.

Also read Bella and Gigi Hadid’s dad, Mohamed, engaged to much-younger divorce coach as he prepares to wed for a third time

Vogue Arabia Ball Engagement Announcement

Mohamed Hadid and Keni Silva made their formal appearance at the November 13 event, where Silva highlighted her diamond engagement ring to attendees and media. The couple had been publicly linked since 2022, but this occasion marked the first time Hadid formally confirmed the proposal to the wider public.

Silva wore an ivory gown designed to match the joyous occasion, drawing attention from guests at the Dubai venue. The choice of attire signaled the significance of the milestone for both individuals, ending years of speculation regarding the status of their relationship.

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Historical Context and Previous Relationships

Hadid is no stranger to high-profile unions, having been married twice before and engaged once more. His first marriage was to Mary Butler from 1979 to 1992, a union that produced two daughters, Marielle, now 46, and Alana, 41. He subsequently married Yolanda Hadid, who is 62, from 1994 to 2000, and the couple shares three children: Gigi, 31, Bella, 30, and Anwar, 27.

In addition to his marriages, Hadid has a younger daughter named Aydan, aged 23, from a previous romance with Terri Hatfield Dull. He was also previously engaged to model and television personality Shiva Safai, 46, but the couple ended their engagement in 2019.

Silva's Family Background and Parenting

Keni Silva brings a rich personal history to the relationship, having been previously married to a man who was 30 years older than her. While she has never disclosed her ex-husband's name, she and her former partner welcomed two children together: Alexis, 18, and Joshua, 14.

Silva is an author and certified divorce coach, roles that inform her public commentary on modern relationships. She emphasized that her past experiences do not define her future, stating that her story did not end with divorce and that women should feel empowered to start over at any age.

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Public Reaction to Age Gap Romance

The significant age difference between Mohamed Hadid and Keni Silva has previously drawn public scrutiny. Last year, Silva addressed critics of their romance in an interview with The Daily Mail, dismissing the concerns by stating that age is merely a number.

She compared their dynamic to that of Cher, noting that the 77-year-old singer has a younger boyfriend. Silva argued that if two people communicate well and share love, the number of years between them is irrelevant, calling those who hate on the relationship sad.

Future Wedding Plans and Next Steps

The couple has stated they have no immediate plans to rush into a wedding ceremony. Hadid proposed to Silva at the Polo Lounge in Los Angeles, instructing her to dress beautifully for the surprise.

Silva expressed gratitude for Hadid's support of her ambitions, noting that he encourages her to fly without clipping her wings. Both parties intend to savor their engagement period, focusing on enjoying the moment rather than rushing toward the next chapter of their lives together.