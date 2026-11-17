Real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, 78, announces his engagement to Keni Silva, 43, at the Vogue Arabia Ball in Dubai on November 13, marking his third marriage.

Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid has officially announced his engagement to Keni Silva, ending weeks of speculation regarding the couple's relationship status. The 78-year-old businessman, father of supermodels Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, revealed the news at the inaugural Vogue Arabia Ball held in Dubai on Friday, November 13. Silva, 43, a Russian model, author, and certified divorce coach, presented the sparkling diamond engagement ring while wearing a bridal-inspired ivory gown to the high-profile event.

Event Details and Public Revelation

The announcement took place during a significant cultural gathering in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the couple's integration into high-society circles. Silva utilized the platform to address broader themes of love and resilience, stating that love does not have an expiration date and that dreams remain valid regardless of age. She emphasized that the celebration was not merely about her personal milestone but served as a reminder to women that their narratives do not conclude with divorce. Her comments positioned the engagement within a wider context of personal renewal and empowerment for women navigating life changes.

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Historical Relationships and Family Background

Mohamed Hadid's entry into this new relationship follows a complex personal history that includes two previous marriages and a prior engagement. His first marriage was to Mary Butler, lasting from 1979 to 1992, with whom he fathered daughters Marielle, 46, and Alana, 41. He subsequently married Yolanda Hadid, 62, from 1994 to 2000, sharing three children with her: Gigi, 31, Bella, 30, and Anwar, 27. Additionally, Hadid has a daughter named Aydan, 23, from a past relationship with Terri Hatfield Dull. Prior to meeting Silva, he was engaged to model and television personality Shiva Safai, 46, before the couple separated in 2019.

Keni Silva also brings significant personal history to the partnership. Previously married to a man who was 30 years her senior, Silva has two children, Alexis, 18, and Joshua, 14, from that union. She has been open about her past, noting that her former husband's identity remains private. Silva's professional background includes stints as a cast member on Real Housewives of Orange County, as well as her work as an author and coach, which informs her public stance on modern relationships and family dynamics.

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Origin Story and Partner Perspectives

The couple's romantic connection began in 2022, but the formal proposal occurred at The Polo Lounge, a celebrity hotspot in Los Angeles. Hadid instructed Silva to dress beautifully for the surprise occasion. In his statement to Vogue Arabia, Hadid described his immediate attraction to Silva, citing her simplicity, love for life, and dedication to her children. He expressed that he fell in love with her heart and soul, noting that she bears a striking resemblance to his ex-wife Yolanda Hadid, suggesting a consistent pattern in his partner preferences.

Silva reciprocated these sentiments, highlighting Hadid's generosity, passion, and ability to make her laugh. She praised his support for her ambitions, stating that he encourages her dreams and allows her to fly without restriction. These mutual expressions of admiration underscore the emotional foundation of their union, which has persisted despite public scrutiny regarding their age difference. Both parties have consistently defended their relationship against external criticism, framing their bond as a genuine connection that transcends societal expectations.

Future Plans and Social Commentary

Regarding their future, the couple has indicated they intend to take their time and enjoy their engagement without rushing toward a wedding date. Silva remarked on the value of appreciating the present moment rather than immediately focusing on the next major life event. This deliberate pace contrasts with the rapid pace often seen in celebrity relationships, suggesting a desire for stability and thoughtful progression. The couple's approach reflects a mature perspective on commitment, prioritizing their current happiness over immediate public spectacles.

The announcement has also reignited discussions about age-gap relationships in the public sphere. Last year, Silva addressed critics who questioned their romance, asserting that age is merely a number. She pointed to Cher, 77, who has a younger boyfriend, as an example of changing relationship dynamics. Silva characterized detractors as individuals with nothing else occupying their lives, reinforcing the couple's commitment to ignoring negativity. As Mohamed Hadid and Keni Silva move forward, their story continues to intersect with themes of resilience, fame, and the evolving nature of modern love.