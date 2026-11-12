Mohamed Hadid Banned From InStyle TikTok After Feud With Ken Eurich

Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid was removed from InStyle's TikTok following a dispute with Ken Eurich over a viral video comparing him to model Bella Hadid. The incident highlights generational clashes in online celebrity culture.

Real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid has been permanently blocked from InStyle magazine's official TikTok account following a heated public dispute with content creator Ken Eurich. The incident originated from a viral social media video that juxtaposed Eurich with Bella Hadid, prompting the seventy-eight-year-old developer to intervene with aggressive commentary that violated the publication's community guidelines.

The Trigger Video And Viral Comparison

The controversy began when InStyle published a lighthearted video featuring Ken Eurich mimicking the mannerisms of supermodel Bella Hadid. The clip capitalized on recent physical similarities between the influencer and the model, particularly after Bella dyed her hair blonde in a post that simultaneously launched her new romance with Nathan Lacy. Eurich was filmed walking through a cafeteria while lip-syncing to an audio clip of Bella introducing herself, creating a playful internet meme that quickly garnered attention.

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The video featured Eurich leaning into the visual parallels with the twenty-six-year-old model. Bella had recently captured public interest by revealing her bright blonde locks while celebrating a date with her boyfriend at a Colorado Avalanche hockey game. The social media post was designed to honor Hockey Fights Cancer, a cause dear to her heart as a Colorado resident.

Mohamed Hadid Aggressive Intervention

Seventy-eight-year-old Mohamed Hadid reacted strongly to the comparison, viewing the parody as a disrespectful appropriation of his daughter's identity. He accessed the comments section of the InStyle post to directly address Ken Eurich. Hadid wrote a message stating that Eurich was not Bella and explicitly declared that the influencer was merely a wannabe attempting to capitalize on her fame.

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His second comment intensified the conflict by adding a moral judgment to the critique. He wrote that Eurich should be ashamed of his behavior, framing the meme as a genuine insult rather than humorous content. This direct intervention from a high-profile father figure shifted the narrative from a viral joke to a serious online feud.

InStyle Magazine Enforcement Action

InStyle magazine responded to Mohamed Hadid's comments by enforcing immediate disciplinary action against his account. The publication removed his access to their TikTok platform and blocked him from interacting with their content. This move signaled that the magazine did not tolerate harassment or aggressive behavior directed at their contributors or audience members.

The enforcement action was communicated clearly to the public. InStyle announced in their comments section that they had blocked Mohamed Hadid. This decision effectively silenced his voice on their primary social media channel and drew further attention to the original dispute.

Public Reaction And Generational Divide

Internet users reacted with a mix of amusement and criticism regarding Mohamed Hadid's involvement. Many commenters argued that the developer was overreacting to a harmless joke. Some users suggested that his behavior reflected a generational gap, noting that older celebrities often misunderstand internet culture and meme formats.

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Other supporters defended his actions as those of a protective father. They argued that any parent would feel compelled to defend their child's reputation against perceived mockery. The debate highlighted the tension between traditional celebrity image management and modern digital parody culture.

Family Context And Ongoing Drama

Mohamed Hadid is the father of several high-profile models, including Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. He shares these children with his ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid, following their divorce in two thousand and zero after seven years of marriage. The incident adds another layer to the complex public narrative surrounding the Hadid family.

Bella Hadid continues to navigate her personal and professional life in the spotlight. Her recent public appearances with Nathan Lacy have generated significant media coverage. The couple's relationship developments remain a focus for fans and journalists alike.

The feud between Mohamed Hadid and Ken Eurich serves as a case study in social media dynamics. It demonstrates how quickly online interactions can escalate and how established figures may clash with digital creators. InStyle's decision to block Hadid underscores the importance of maintaining respectful discourse in public digital spaces.