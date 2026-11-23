“It’s gonna be a competition all year,” Brown said, “and it’s gonna be back and forth.”

Mohamed Diawara versus Pacôme Dadiet “will be a battle all year” for minutes, according to coach Mike Brown, who met with both players in preseason to warn them about the battle.

Dadiet was the winner this weekend for back-to-back victories over the Blazers and Pacers, combining for 28 minutes and 10 points. Pacome Dadiet of the New York Knicks misses a layup against Robert Williams III of the Portland Trail Blazers in New York, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.and Dadiet is in the final season of his contract because the Knicks didn’t pick up his option.

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The expectation is that this is Still, Brown explained Sunday he always wanted to give Dadiet a chance, even after assistant coach Brendan O’Connor suggested Diawara get the nod to start the season.

“I said the first opportunity I get, I’m gonna try to throw in the game ’cause he’s been playing well in practice and stuff like that,” Brown said. “And it’s just, in my opinion, his turn … but it’s not permanent. ” As a second-round rookie in 2025, Diawara was a surprise addition to the rotation last season while Dadiet, a 2024 first-round pick, was benched.

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It led to the Knicks giving Diawara a four-year, $11.2 million contract in the summer but obviously no guarantee of playing time. New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara shoots past Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at Madison Square Garden. On Saturday, Brown even played two-way contract Dalton Knecht over Diawara — although that flipped Sunday with Knecht never getting off the bench.

Miles McBride was a late scratch to Sunday’s game with a left adductor strain. OG Anunoby sat his second straight game with calf soreness, though Brown said it was a precautionary absence. Rose, who started his professional career as an attorney in the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office in 1988, is a South Jersey product who grew up in Cherry Hill and played basketball at Rutgers-Camden.

He then became a power agent at Creative Artists Agency while repping LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Jalen Brunson, among others. He has been leading the Knicks front office since 2020. Rose will be inducted with Jess Holtz, the CAA agent who reps Karl-Anthony Towns, former Rutgers basketball player Jeffrey Kleinbaum and Rob Kaminsky, the left-handed pitcher for the L.A. Angels.