Collins names mogging word of the year after 210% rise in usage

Collins English Dictionary has selected mogging as its word of the year, citing a 210 per cent increase in usage during 2026 as the Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang term went mainstream.

Mogging has been named word of the year by Collins English Dictionary after a 210 per cent increase in its usage in 2026. The word is fast-growing slang among Generation Z and Generation Alpha and has moved from online communities into everyday conversation.

Collins lexicographers selected it after analysing language use data online and tracking how often words appear. The term is used playfully to mean outshining, outperforming or upstaging someone or something, most often in looks. Alex Beecroft, managing director of Collins, said its lexicographers look at how often words are used and also analyse patterns of usage that reveal the latest linguistic trends.

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He said the selection of mogging as word of the year shows how each generation leaves its mark on language. Beecroft added that it is a great example of how Gen Z and Gen Alpha have adopted a word and turned it into humorous slang, making the language their own and mogging the rest of us. Mogging should not be confused with mugging or mugging someone off. It refers to outshining or dominating someone, most often in looks.

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Mogging Origins In AMOG

The word is often traced back to the acronym AMOG, standing for Alpha Male of the Group. It has been variously associated with bodybuilding forums in the mid-2010s as well as the manosphere and Incels. But it now has a much more mainstream usage, as a playful put-down or a compliment, depending on the context. The term also became linked to looksmaxxing communities, online groups where people swap advice on how to maximise their physical attractiveness.

Collins, one of the UK's major dictionary publishers, draws from a range of sources including social media to reflect how the English language is evolving in the UK each year. The publisher also highlighted other terms it has tracked as language evolves. One of those is vibe coding, the art of making an app or website by describing it to artificial intelligence rather than by writing programming code manually.

Another is ghost job, something frustrated jobseekers will be familiar with, when an employer posts a position with no intention of appointing someone. The award to mogging reflects how slang born in niche online spaces can quickly cross into wider use. Collins said the increase in usage showed the word had gone mainstream during 2026. The selection places mogging alongside previous words of the year chosen by the publisher to capture changing English.

Lexicographers Track Gen Z Trends

According to Collins, the data-driven process looks at social media and other sources to identify emerging trends. Beecroft said the patterns reveal how new generations shape the language they inherit. He said mogging showed how a term can be adopted and turned into humorous slang. The word remains flexible in meaning, used as a playful put-down or a compliment depending on context.

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Its journey from bodybuilding forums to mainstream conversation illustrates how quickly online slang can spread. Collins is a major UK dictionary publisher and uses a range of sources to track language change. Its lexicographers analyse usage data online to decide which words best represent the year. The award to mogging comes as the term continues to grow among younger speakers.

Collins said the 210 per cent rise in usage helped make mogging its word of the year for 2026.