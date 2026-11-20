Moen wants to help everyone who is going to be playing Grand Theft Auto VI for the next few weeks stay hygienic with a custom gaming bathtub

Moen wants to help everyone who is going to be playing Grand Theft Auto VI for the next few weeks stay hygienic with a custom gaming bathtub Moen is giving away custom inflatable gaming bathtubs aimed at players planning to spend weeks on Grand Theft Auto VI.

The Moen Bathtub Sidecar is a pop-up tub designed to sit beside a gaming setup, letting players soak and keep playing. Moen says the giveaway is built around the idea that some gamers may skip showers during long Grand Theft Auto VI sessions. Moen is releasing 13 limited-edition Bathtub Sidecars, with 10 winners able to enter for a chance to claim one online.

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Moen has a new contest happening right now, as they want to give gamers something their setup doesn't have: a bathtub. Specifically, a custom inflatable bathtub, because they anticipate that if you're going to be playing Grand Theft Auto VI for the next few weeks, you might miss a shower or two.

The company has created this highly ridiculous solution to a problem that you might actually run into with someone who has been waiting over a decade for a video game with no plans to leave their couch or chair, with an inflatable setup ready to go so they can dunk into it at a moment's notice while also still being able to play the game inside the tub. We have more details below, as you can enter to win one of the tubsIntroducing the Moen Bathtub Sidecar, an inflatable, pop-up bathtub designed to sit right next to your gaming setup, so players can soak while staying in the game.

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It might not boost your stats, improve your frame rate, or help you beat the final boss, but it does take the idea of an immersive gaming experience to a whole new level. Forget upgraded controllers, gaming chairs, and fancy headsets. Moen thinks the next must-have gaming accessory is a bathtub. Yes, an actual bathtub.

Introducing the Moen Bathtub Sidecar, an inflatable, pop-up bathtub designed to sit right next to your gaming setup, so you can soak while staying in the game. To celebrate one of the most anticipated moments in gaming, Moen is releasing 13 limited-edition Bathtub Sidecars, and 10 lucky gamers will have the chance to score one of their own!

It might not boost your stats or help you beat the final boss, but it could be the most unexpected upgrade your gaming setup has ever seen. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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