Modi Says He Wants to 'Make India Great Again' During Joint Press Conference with Trump

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Donald Trump met at the White House, discussing trade, military ties, and counterterrorism efforts. Modi, echoing Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan, stated his vision for India's development by 2047.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed a phrase popularized by former President Donald Trump during a joint press conference on Thursday, stating his desire to make India great again, or ' MIGA .' Modi met with Trump at the White House for discussions encompassing a spectrum of issues, including trade, the economic relationship between India and the United States, and military sales.

During the press conference, Modi asserted that Indian citizens are deeply committed to their heritage and exploring pathways to ensure their nation's development by the year 2047. 'Borrowing an expression from America, our vision for a developed India is to make India great again, or MIGA,' he conveyed through a translator. 'When America and India work together, that is, when it's MAGA plus MIGA, it becomes a mega partnership for prosperity. And it is this mega spirit that gives new scale and scope to our objectives.'Trump commenced the press conference by announcing the United States' intention to supply India with F-35 fighter jets and significantly augment military sales to the country by billions of dollars. Moreover, Trump declared that his administration had approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, one of the masterminds behind the devastating 2008 terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 160 individuals. 'I'm pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and one of the very evil people of the world having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India,' Trump stated. Additionally, Modi indicated that India would welcome the repatriation of illegal Indian immigrants residing in the United States. 'Anybody who enters another country illegally,' Modi proclaimed, 'they have absolutely no right to be in that country. And as far as India and the U.S. are concerned, we have always been of the same opinion. And that is that any verified Indian who is in the U.S. illegally, we are fully prepared to take them back to India.'





