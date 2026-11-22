Prime Minister Modi highlights the disconnect between soaring corporate profits and stagnant real wages, revealing factory workers saw only 0.7% real growth in 2024-25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified public criticism of the Indian private sector, accusing major corporations of hoarding government tax benefits instead of sharing them with employees. This political intervention highlights a growing economic divide in India, where corporate profitability has reached historic highs while the purchasing power of the average factory worker remains virtually unchanged.

Wage Growth Stalls Despite Tax Cuts

Prime Minister Modi stated that companies have failed to pass on the benefits of recent tax cuts and ease-of-doing-business reforms to their workforce through higher salaries. The data supports his assertion that a significant disconnect exists between corporate gains and worker compensation in the current economic cycle.

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According to the latest Annual Survey of Industries, the average annual wage per factory worker increased by 5.3% during the 2024-25 period, reaching Rs 2.28 lakh. While this nominal increase appears substantial, it must be weighed against the prevailing cost of living to determine actual economic benefit for laborers.

Household inflation in India stood at 4.6% during the same period, effectively eroding most of the wage gains. Consequently, real wage growth, which measures actual purchasing power, grew by only 0.7%. This represents the highest real wage growth in three years, yet it remains a marginal improvement compared to the broader trend of stagnation.

The historical context underscores the severity of this issue. In the previous year, 2023-24, real wage growth was a mere 0.1%. Furthermore, during 2022-23, real wages actually declined by 1.1%. Over the past six years, factory workers have experienced real wage growth exceeding 1% only once, which occurred in 2021-22 when the sector rebounded from a pandemic-induced slump.

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Corporate Profits Surge Amidst Worker Stagnation

While workers struggle to keep pace with inflation, corporate profitability has soared to unprecedented levels. During the July-September quarter, 2,600 listed companies tracked by Bank of Baroda reported a record net profit of approximately Rs 4.5 lakh crore. This figure represents a nearly 26% year-on-year increase, signaling robust financial health for the largest listed entities.

The profits of Nifty 500 companies reached an all-time high of 5.2% of India's GDP in 2025-26. This growth rate is three times faster than the overall expansion of the Indian economy, indicating that corporate gains are significantly outpacing national economic progress.

This divergence is further evidenced by the widening gap between management and labor compensation. In 2008-09, a supervisor earned 5.87 times the wage of a factory worker. By 2024-25, this ratio had expanded to 6.36 times, reflecting a structural shift in income distribution within the industrial sector.

The concentration of these profits is also highly skewed. Five specific companies-Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Indian Oil, HDFC Bank, and ONGC-accounted for Rs 1.12 lakh crore, or 25%, of the total Rs 4.5 lakh crore in quarterly profits. Notably, three of these five entities are government-owned, which complicates narratives assigning sole responsibility to the private sector.

Policy Roots and Political Pressure

The current confrontation between the government and industry stems from policy decisions initiated in September 2019. During that period, the government slashed corporate tax rates with the explicit goal of triggering a private investment cycle and a subsequent growth rebound. The expectation was that lower taxes would lead to higher wages and broader economic prosperity.

Four years later, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voiced similar frustrations regarding lagging private investment. Now, Prime Minister Modi has escalated this pressure by directly pointing to the disappointment that expected trickle-down effects have not materialized in workers' pay packets.

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The government's own Economic Survey for 2024-25 acknowledged these concerns, warning that the disproportionate rise in corporate profits, predominantly among large firms, raises serious issues regarding income inequality. This official recognition signals a shift in how the administration views the distribution of economic growth.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran has reframed the national discussion, telling The Indian Express that India faces more of an income problem than a jobs problem. This linguistic shift indicates a government recognition that employment numbers alone do not capture the quality-of-work and wage concerns driving public discontent.

Future Outlook and Structural Challenges

Prime Minister Modi's intervention occurs ahead of the November 30 release of July-September GDP data. Economists expect this upcoming report to show growth of around 7.8%, which would match the performance of the previous quarter. However, rapid headline growth is facing scrutiny as consumer confidence metrics fall.

Reserve Bank of India consumer confidence surveys are currently at multi-year lows, raising urgent questions about why rapid economic growth is not being felt by the general public. The disconnect between macroeconomic indicators and microeconomic reality is becoming a central political and economic challenge.

Industry experts note that tax incentives alone rarely override structural barriers to investment. Factors such as complex labor laws, land acquisition challenges, and uncertain demand conditions often prevent companies from translating tax savings into wage increases. The government has recently pivoted toward deregulation to address these stifling regulatory environments.

The profit surge has been broad-based but is heavily skewed toward large firms operating in capital-intensive sectors where wage bills represent a smaller share of total costs. This structural characteristic limits the direct correlation between corporate revenue and worker compensation in key industrial segments.

As the government continues to push for equitable growth, the coming months will be critical in determining whether policy interventions can successfully bridge the gap between corporate profitability and worker welfare. The outcome of these economic pressures will likely shape future tax and labor policies in India.