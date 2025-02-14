Modi and Musk Meet Amid Starlink Launch Delays and Tesla's India Ambitions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during his visit to the U.S., discussing space exploration, technology, and innovation. The meeting comes as Starlink faces regulatory hurdles in India and Tesla seeks to enter the country's burgeoning electric vehicle market.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk met during Modi's visit to the U.S. to meet President Donald Trump. The exact nature of the meeting is unclear, though Modi stated on X that the two discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. Modi and Musk previously met in New York in 2023. At that time, Musk expressed confidence that Tesla would be in India as soon as humanly possible.

This latest meeting took place on Thursday during the Indian prime minister's visit to the U.S. Musk was accompanied by his three young children, while Modi was flanked by his top advisers, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Later, at a joint press conference with Modi at the White House, Trump admitted he wasn't sure why Musk met the Indian prime minister but assumed Musk 'wants to do business in India.' India's foreign ministry, in a statement, said Modi and Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and U.S. entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development, as well as entrepreneurship and good governance. Musk, who previously called himself a 'fan of Modi,' has long desired for his Starlink satellite internet service to enter the Indian market. However, its launch has been delayed due to regulatory challenges, security concerns, and opposition from domestic telecom giants like Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio. Last November, India's telecoms minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, stated that Starlink was yet to comply with security norms, and a license for satellite communications services would be issued only after the company met all requirements.Musk has previously criticized India's policy of granting spectrum for satellite services through auctioning. The Indian government subsequently changed this policy, stating that it would assign satellite spectrum instead of auctioning it. India's satellite broadband service market is highly competitive, with at least six companies controlling the market, led by Ambani's Reliance Jio. Aside from regulatory roadblocks, Musk's Starlink has also faced resistance from Reliance Jio, which last year argued that granting spectrum for satellite services through auctioning is necessary to ensure fair competition. Musk's Starlink has, at least, 6,900 active satellites orbiting Earth, providing low-latency broadband to approximately 4.6 million people. However, if Musk wants to enter the Indian market, Starlink's high pricing could be a concern. Mobile data in India is among the cheapest globally, and Ambani's Jio once offered data for free on its mobile plans. Still, at least 40% of the country's more than 1.4 billion people lack internet access. Affordable satellite broadband is crucial to bridge this gap, particularly in India's vast remote and mountainous areas. Musk's Tesla has also been seeking entry into the Indian market, which is one of the world's largest automobile markets. However, it has encountered difficulties due to high import duties on vehicles brought into the country. Moreover, India's electric vehicle market is still nascent and comprised a little over 2% of total car sales last year. However, the government aims to change this and increase the electric vehicle share to 30% by 2030. India recently unveiled a new policy extending preferential tariffs on fully imported electric vehicles made by foreign carmakers who commit to starting local manufacturing





