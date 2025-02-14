Moderna Reports Q4 Loss Amid Declining Covid Vaccine Sales

Moderna Inc. suffered a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024, despite exceeding revenue expectations. The company cited a decline in demand for its Covid-19 vaccine and the impact of ending a contract manufacturing agreement as factors contributing to the loss. Moderna, however, emphasized its ongoing efforts to reduce costs and expressed confidence in its product pipeline, forecasting $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion in sales for 2025.

Moderna Inc. reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.12 billion, or $2.91 per share, as the biotech company continues to grapple with the decline of its Covid-19 vaccine business. While revenue beat expectations, the loss exceeded analyst forecasts. Moderna 's shares fell over 4% in premarket trading Friday. The company attributed the loss to a $238 million noncash charge related to ending a contract manufacturing agreement.

However, Moderna emphasized its progress in cost reduction, noting a 27% decrease in expenses compared to 2023. By the end of 2025, Moderna anticipates reducing costs by an additional $1 billion compared to 2024. Despite the challenges, Moderna reaffirmed its full-year 2025 product sales guidance of $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion, anticipating the majority of revenue to be generated in the second half of the year. The company expects only $200 million in sales during the first half due to seasonal demand for respiratory products. Moderna's fourth-quarter sales totaled $966 million, significantly lower than the $2.8 billion recorded during the same period last year. The majority of this revenue, $923 million, stemmed from its Covid-19 vaccine, which saw a 66% decline year-over-year. Moderna attributed the decline in Covid-19 vaccine sales to the earlier launch of the newest iteration in the previous year, shifting sales into the third quarter. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the new vaccine three weeks earlier than in 2023 allowed Moderna to meet demand more effectively. International Covid-19 vaccine sales decreased due to the company's phase-out of advance purchase agreements with certain countries. Moderna's fourth-quarter revenue also included $15 million in U.S. sales of its RSV shot, which was launched in the fall and winter after receiving approval in May. This marks Moderna's second approved product following its Covid-19 vaccine. The company is optimistic about its pipeline built around its messenger RNA platform, aiming for 10 new product approvals within the next three years. Moderna submitted three mRNA products for regulatory approval during the fourth quarter, including a next-generation Covid-19 shot, a combination shot targeting Covid-19 and influenza, and an RSV vaccine for high-risk adults aged 18 to 59.





