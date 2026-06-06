In the tide of streaming platforms and their steady rise in popularity, traditional broadcast television networks face an uncertain future, facing declines in viewership and a shift towards specialty niches. However, there are some hidden gems on network television, proving that the format is not entirely dead despite the current climate. This article discusses some of the top picks, including family dramas like This Is Us and comedies like Superstore, that have captured hearts and critical acclaim over the years. It furthermore marks the absence of a major family-centered show on network TV, a void waiting to be filled in the future with a potential influx of original content from streaming providers. Meanwhile, the rise of streaming platforms is tied closely to major changes in the overall TV landscape, ultimately opening the doors for further growth and innovation in the industry, highlighting the potential for both positive and negative impacts on the medium of television in the years to come.

In 2016, NBC debuted a mystery box drama that ended a genre on network TV, with subsequent years seeing a decline in broadcast popularity. However, traditional broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC still produce hidden gems that are worth watching due to their creativity and commitment to diversity.

A notable example is 'This Is Us,' a family drama created by Dan Fogelman, which combines mystery and family drama. It follows the Pearson family across generations, introducing twists and turning relationships on their head. A second example is 'Superstore,' a comedy-drama series that centers around the employees of a large Midwestern department store. It highlights workplace issues and has received critical acclaim, drawing parallels to the real-world work environment.

Both shows provide fresh perspectives that audiences might not find on streaming platforms. The death of 'This Is Us' marks the absence of a major family-focused show on network TV, a gap that may challenge the industry in the future. Viewers are also awaiting the return of 'Kevin Can Wait,' a beloved sitcom starring Kevin Hart and Carly Carly, that has been renewed for one more season on CBS.

The genre is enjoying a revival on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu, offering a wide range of original dramas and comedies that are often of a higher quality than network TV originals. In the world of streaming, there is no shortage of options. But with traditional broadcast networks also committed to quality TV, audiences looking for diverse programming can consider both options for their entertainment needs.

The success of 'This Is Us' and 'Superstore' prove that change is possible in the industry, with viewers consistently seeking out fresh and novel content that often comes from traditional broadcast networks, setting the stage for a potentially exciting future in TV





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