Modern Reimagining of Cheers Casting: Jack Innanen as Sam Malone

A hypothetical 2026 revival of the classic sitcom Cheers features a star-studded cast including Jack Innanen, Ayo Edebiri, and Bryan Cranston in reimagined roles.

The television landscape of the modern era owes a profound debt to the original Cheers ensemble series, which established the blueprint for the genre. Without the show blurring the lines between bar-based narratives and romantic tension, contemporaries like How I Met Your Mother and The Bear might not exist. ScreenRant recently proposed a speculative scenario where the series, instead of premiering in the 1980s, is produced in 2026 with a completely new cast to reflect current acting talent.

Jack Innanen Leads as Charming Bartender

Jack Innanen would portray the central character Sam Malone in this hypothetical modern adaptation of the beloved show. Innanen currently serves as the emotional anchor for the cast of FX's Adults, playing Paul Baker, a role that demands the same mix of charm and comedic timing required for the former baseball star. The actor possesses the specific blend of handsomeness and humor that defined the original Ted Danson performance, making him an ideal candidate to lead the ensemble.

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In the context of the storyline, Innaman would play a character who is concluding a promising sports career and transitioning into the mundane reality of running a bar. This narrative arc mirrors the original series' focus on redemption and second chances, requiring an actor who can balance charisma with vulnerability. Innanen's existing work demonstrates his ability to hold a room and drive the plot forward as the show's primary connector.

Ayo Edebiri Revitalizes the Intellectual Role

Ayo Edebiri is identified as the perfect choice to play Diane Chambers, replacing Shelley Long in the modern iteration. Edebiri already demonstrated the capacity for electric workplace repartee in The Bear, where she shared scenes with Jeremy Allen White. Her character in that series lacked the romantic resolution fans desired, yet the dynamic mirrored the witty tension between Sam and Diane in the original program.

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Edebiri embodies the intellectual, bookish quality associated with the character of Diane while maintaining a relatable everywoman appeal. Her performance style ensures that the audience can connect with the character's struggles and aspirations. This casting choice would bring a fresh, contemporary energy to the role that balances high intellect with grounded emotional reality.

Walter and DeVito Bring Sardonic Edge

Lisa Ann Walter would step into the role of Carla Tortelli, bringing a sardonic edge to the series. Walter is best known for her portrayal of Melissa Schemmenti in Abbott Elementary, a character who mirrors Carla's streetwise and wisecracking demeanor. Her performance in Abbott Elementary showcases her ability to deliver sharp wit and handle comedic chaos with authority.

Danny DeVito would take on the role of Coach Ernie Pantusso, a character who brings a surprising sweetness to the ensemble. While DeVito is widely recognized for his portrayal of the morally ambiguous Frank Reynolds in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, he possesses a depth of emotional range that suits the genial mentor figure. His casting would contrast his recent villainous roles with the warmth required for the character.

Maron and Cranston Complete the Ensemble

Marc Maron would portray Norm Peterson, leveraging his standup background to capture the character's wry self-pity and humor. Maron has experience playing cranky older characters, such as in the series Stick, which aligns perfectly with Norm's personality. His natural comedic voice makes him a strong fit for the role of the miserable but lovable regular.

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Bryan Cranston would assume the role of Cliff Clavin, utilizing his sitcom roots alongside his dramatic fame. Cranston recently proved his versatility in the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, demonstrating his ability to return to a genial, goofy persona. His dual capability in both comedy and drama ensures the character would be both humorous and deeply human.