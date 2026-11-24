Founded in 2018, Modern Milkman expands from a Lancashire milk round to a $100 million turnover global platform serving 130,000 UK households and 20,000 US users through sustainable delivery and recycling services.

Modern Milkman, the British logistics start-up founded by Simon Mellin, is on track to generate $100million in annual turnover this year. The company has successfully transformed a traditional milk delivery model into a digital platform that currently serves 130,000 households in the United Kingdom and 20,000 active subscribers across five US states. Mellin relocated to Boston, Massachusetts, in 2024 to oversee the American expansion of his business.

Digital Platform Replaces Manual Milk Rounds

The journey began in 2018 when Mellin and his three co-founders purchased a local milk round in the Ribble Valley of Lancashire for approximately £2,000. The initial operation required the founders to wake at 3am and manually manage customer orders via handwritten notes and late-night text messages. The concept was inspired by the packaging waste highlighted in David Attenborough's Blue Planet II, which motivated Mellin to create a more sustainable food supply chain. The company replaced manual databases with a proprietary digital platform launched in 2019, allowing for scalable customer management.

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The business grew rapidly through word-of-mouth marketing on Facebook before securing significant funding. First-year sales reached £800,000, rising to £8million in the second year. Current annual sales in the UK are running at an annual rate of £52million. The firm has raised more than £60million in funding since its launch, enabling it to employ approximately 120 people and expand its delivery network across 45 per cent of the UK.

Political Exposure and Pandemic Opportunity

Modern Milkman gained national attention in December 2019 when Boris Johnson's campaign team contacted Mellin. The then-prime minister's advisors wanted to connect with the Northern population during the general election campaign by taking Johnson out on a milk round. The event, which involved a live camera from Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, resulted in Johnson retreating into a large walk-in fridge to avoid the interview. Mellin stated that the exposure had a temporary negative impact on sales but did not alter the company's growth trajectory.

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The onset of the coronavirus pandemic presented a different kind of challenge that ultimately benefited the business. Customers were unsure how to purchase everyday pantry basics, creating what Mellin described as a perfect storm of demand. The shift toward essential home delivery allowed Modern Milkman to solidify its subscriber base and expand its offerings beyond dairy products to include a wide range of household essentials.

Sustainable Recycling and US Market Merger

Simon Mellin argues that frequent, small deliveries reduce food waste compared to bulk supermarket shopping. The company delivers fresh produce and household items up to three times a week to subscribers before 7.30am. This model aims to speed up replenishment cycles, making the shopping process more efficient and sustainable. In addition to food delivery, Modern Milkman launched a doorstep recycling and collection service earlier this year. The service collects various items, including toys and old laptops, to move the hassle away from the consumer and support circular economy principles.

The expansion into the United States began fortuitously when the founders discovered a US entrepreneur named Seth Bahler already held the domain name. Bahler, a fifth-generation dairy farmer from Connecticut, had started a business with the same name in 2021. Mellin flew out to meet him in 2023, and the two recognized the complementary nature of their operations. After spending six months testing the digital platform, the two companies merged in early 2024 to launch the service in five US states.

Modern Milkman serves as a critical lifeline for disabled, visually impaired, and elderly customers who rely on the convenience of doorstep delivery. The company continues to adjust to life in Boston, with Mellin missing the pubs and banter of the UK. Despite the distance, the business maintains its focus on fixing logistical problems for households through technology and sustainable practices.